Caleb Ewan steals stage three win at Tirreno-Adriatico on the finish line
The Australian wins his third race of the season with a powerful final sprint on the third stage of the Italian event
Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) bounced back to win stage three of Tirreno-Adriatico ahead of from Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ).
Démare led the bunch into the final left-handed, tight turn 300m from home, powering ahead of his sprinting rivals on the cobbles before the diminutive figure of Caleb Ewan cleverly used his slipstream to launch of the Frenchman's back wheel.
Olav Kooij (Jumbo-Visma) rounded off the final spot on the podium, but Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) still leads the general classification by 11 seconds over Remco Evenepoel (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl).
HOW IT HAPPENED
The riders entered the third stage of Tirreno-Adriatico expecting a fairly simple ride towards Terni across 179km of racing. Despite being an undulating route, the peloton would have expected an relatively easy race to control before culminating in a bunch sprint.
However, Peter Sagan (Team TotalEnergies) was a notable omission from the third stage, the Slovakian rider failing to make the start line after falling ill.
Filippo Ganna came into the stage as the leader of the general classification, 11 seconds ahead of Remco Evenepoel (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) and 17 in front of Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates).
A breakaway group of several riders formed early into the race, with the stage's toughest climb to La Foce coming after just 30km. A 5.4km long climb averaging a 4.6 per cent gradient, Davide Bais (Eolo-Kometa) reached the top of the day's only classified climb first to extend his KOM classification lead.
The gap between the peloton and the breakaway riders stayed steady throughout the middle portion of the race, as the riders headed towards the intermediate sprint in Amelia. Just under 30km from the finish line. Pogačar won the sprint ahead of Marc Soler (UAE Team Emirates) and Julian Alaphillipe (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl), before the trio simply decided to continue their acceleration after the last uphill section of the day.
Tao Geoghegan Hart (Ineos Grenadiers) oined the breakaway group, causing some panic within the peloton as the riders worked harder than they would've desired to stop the leaders 30 seconds up the road. The technical final descent eventually saw the peloton catch up to the quartet of riders, ahead of the final, entirely flat, 13km.
Circling the city of Terni, the peloton had to navigate some technical turns and key roundabouts, which included notable pinch points to stretch the riders out with less than 5km to go.
The lead out teams of Jumbo-Visma and TotalEnergies attempted to gain a strong foothold in the race just a couple of kilometres from the line, but it was Arnaud Démare setting the tempo heading into the final turn of the race 300m from the line, a technical left-hander. The Frenchman navigated it perfectly and seemed capable of holding on, but Caleb Ewan launched himself off the back of Démare to snatch victory with mere metres left.
Ewan disappointingly crossed the line 15th on the second stage, unable to put up a challenge to Tim Merlier after falling out of position on the narrow run to the finale. However, the Australian managed to turn his fortunes around with his third victory of the season on the third stage today, despite suffering from mechanical issues midway through the race.
He had to stop multiple times to have his chain reattached and then to switch bikes, but this did little to dampen Ewan's spirits as he powered to victory in the bunch sprint to Terni.
RESULTS
TIRRENO-ADRIATICO 2022, STAGE THREE: MURLO TO TERNI (170KM)
1. Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal, in 4-07-24
2. Arnaud Démare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
3. Olav Kooij (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
4. Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Arkéa–Samsic
5. Tim Merlier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
6. Pascal Akermann (Ger) UAE Team Emirates
7. Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Victorious
8. Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis
9. Elia Viviani (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
10. Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo, all at same time
GENERAL CLASSIFICATION AFTER STAGE THREE
1. Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers, in 9-48-40
2. Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Quick-Step AlphaVinyl, at 11 seconds
3. Tadej Pogačar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates, at 14s
4. Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step AlphaVinyl, at 24s
5. Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel - Premier Tech, at 25s
6. Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM, at 28s
7. Tobias Ludviggson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ, at 32s
8. Jos Van Emden (Ned) Jumbo-Visma, at 33s
9. Matteo Sobrero (Ita) BikeExchange-Jayco, at 39s
10. Lawson Craddock (USA) BikeExchange-Jayco, at same time
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Hi, I'm a Trainee News Writer at Cycling Weekly.
I have worked for Future across its various sports titles since December 2020, writing news for Cycling Weekly, FourFourTwo, Golf Monthly, Rugby World and Advnture. I am currently studying for a NCTJ qualification alongside my role as Trainee News Writer at the company.
Prior to joining Future I attended Cardiff University, earning a degree in Journalism & Communications.
-
-
We were worried if we could beat Rohan Dennis, Wout van Aert claims
Belgian says Paris-Nice has been the "perfect week" as Jumbo-Visma take clean sweep of podium again
By Adam Becket • Published
-
We were worried if we could beat Rohan Dennis, Wout van Aert says
Belgian says Paris-Nice has been the "perfect week" as Jumbo-Visma take clean sweep of podium again
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Tim Merlier takes victory on stage two of Tirreno-Adriatico
The Alpecin-Fenix rider rode confidently to win the first bunch sprint of the race
By Ryan Dabbs • Published
-
Parkhotel Valkenburg announce they are skipping Strade Bianche and Trofeo Binda
Parkhotel Valkenburg have announced they will not be racing Strade Bianche or Trofeo Binda because of concerns over corona virus.
By Alex Ballinger • Published
-
Pneumonia stops Gianluca Brambilla from riding in Strade Bianche and Tirreno-Adriatico
Italian Gianluca Brambilla forced to sit out Strade Bianche as he suffers from a respiratory infection
By Nigel Wynn • Published
-
LottoNL-Jumbo get their own rider demoted in Tirreno time trial standings after timing error
Tom Leezer was bumped down nearly 100 places after LottoNL-Jumbo realised a timing mistake had put their rider in the top five in the Tirreno-Adriatico time trial
By Stuart Clarke • Published
-
Peter Sagan still disappointed with Van Avermaet's Tirreno-Adriatico ride
Peter Sagan is not happy that Greg Van Avermaet refused to take a turn on the front during stage six of Tirreno-Adriatico
By Gregor Brown • Published
-
Greg Van Avermaet wins Tirreno-Adriatico overall
Fabian Cancellara obliterates the opposition in Tirreno-Adriatico final time trial to take stage victory as Greg Van Avermaet clings onto overall top spot
By Nigel Wynn • Published
-
The bookies now have Bob Jungels as the favourite to win Tirreno-Adriatico
BetFred have both Bob Jungels and Tejay van Garderen at 5/2 to win Tirreno-Adriatico overall, but the BMC rider lost time on stage seven
By Stuart Clarke • Published
-
Greg Van Avermaet sprints ahead of Peter Sagan to win Tirreno-Adriatico stage six
Greg van Avermaet sprinted from a select front group to pip Peter Sagan to the line on stage six of Tirreno-Adriatico
By Richard Windsor • Published