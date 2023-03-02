How to watch Tirreno-Adriatico 2023: Live stream all the drama from Italy

Now in its 58th edition, the seven-day Tirreno-Adriatico has established itself as one of the cycling calendar's most important early season stage races.

The Italian event runs from the country's west coast to the east, taking in seafront scenery, as well as the tough peaks of the Apennines.

This year's race opens with an individual time trial in Lido di Camaiore, before dealing equal chances for the peloton's sprinters and climbers over the ensuing week.

Among those competing in the 2023 event are two-time world champion Julian Alaphilippe, Tour de France stage win record holder Mark Cavendish and cyclo-cross legend Mathieu van der Poel. For the full list of riders, visit our race route and start list page.

One notable absentee is Tadej Pogačar, the winner of the past two editions of Tirreno-Adriatico. The Slovenian has chosen instead to race Paris-Nice as he prepares for another summer assault on the Tour de France.

Here's a guide on how to watch the Race of the Two Seas, wherever you are in the world.

How to watch Tirreno-Adriatico in the UK

UK viewers will be able to enjoy live coverage of Tirreno-Adriatico on GCN+ (opens in new tab), as well as Discovery+ (opens in new tab) and Eurosport (opens in new tab).

You can buy a month-long pass to watch the race, as well as the French equivalent Paris-Nice which runs at the same time, for £6.99 via the three platforms' websites.

Alternatively, a year-long pass for Eurosport player costs £59.99, bringing you a saving of £23.89.

A GCN+ subscription (opens in new tab) is even cheaper, priced at £39.99 for the year. With a GCN+ account, you'll have access to the live stream, as well as highlights and in-depth analysis. You can also enjoy all the other cycling coverage the platform has to offer, from live races to feature-length documentaries.

Coverage of the race will begin on GCN+ and Eurosport at about 12:00 GMT every day, with the exception of stage six, which begins at 14:00 GMT. Highlights will then be uploaded online later in the day.

If you are not in the UK when the race is on, you can still watch the race using a VPN. Setting up a VPN is simple – just download, install, open the app and select your location.

There are several VPN options out there, including ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), which offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to watch Tirreno-Adriatico in the USA

In the USA, too, the race will be available to stream all week on on GCN+ (opens in new tab) and Discovery+ (opens in new tab).

You can take out a GCN+ subscription and gain access to everything the platform has to offer for either $8.99 a month, or $49.99 for the whole year.

Coverage begins at around 7:00 ET every day, apart from stage six, when it starts at 9:00 ET. Long and short highlights will be available online after each day's racing.

How to watch Tirreno-Adriatico in the rest of the world

GCN+ has the rights to broadcast the race live in a number of regions around the world. You can see if it is available in your country by checking the platform's live racing schedule (opens in new tab).