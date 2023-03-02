Tirreno-Adriatico 2023: Route and start list

The Italian stage race Tirreno-Adriatico will be back for its 58th edition this March, bringing seven days of action-packed racing. 

Beginning on the the country's Tyrrhenian coast, the peloton will make their way inland, battling tough climbs and tricky sprints, en route to the Adriatic sea. 

Below are details of the 2023 route, as well as a list of the riders who will be competing. One notable absentee from this year's race is two-time winner and reigning champion Tadej Pogačar, who has instead chosen to ride Paris-Nice, an equivalent weeklong event that runs in France at the same time.

Tirreno-Adriatico 2023: route

As has become customary at Tirreno-Adriatico, this year's race will open on 5 March with a short individual time trial in Lido di Camaiore, a coastal city in the west of the country. 

From there, the journey eastwards commences. Stages two and three, both over 200km in length, offer long days in the saddle that look destined for sprint finishes. 

On stage four, a punchy finishing circuit in Tortoreto brings the first test for the climbers, who will ride three times up a 3km ascent, pitched at an average gradient of 7%. 

The race's only summit finish comes on stage five, in the form of Sarnano-Sassotetto. Gaining almost 1,000 metres in altitude, the climb stretches out over 13km, averaging 7.4%. It's steepest gradients come in the middle, with ramps at 14%. 

The climbing then continues into the penultimate day, with a series of sharp ascents in Osimo, where stage six finishes. 

The race will close on Sunday 12 March with a seafront circuit in San Benedetto del Tronto, where the sprinters should have their day again. 

In total, the peloton will ride 1,170.5km, racking up some 13,800 metres of climbing. 

Tirreno-Adriatico route map for 2023

(Image credit: Tirreno-Adriatico)

Tirreno Adriatico 2023: stages

Stage 1: Lido di Camaiore - Lido di Camaiore (11.5km ITT)
Stage 2: Camaiore - Follonica (209km)
Stage 3: Follonica - Foligno (216km)
Stage 4: Greccio - Tortoreto (218km)
Stage 5: Morro d'Oro - Sarnano-Sassotetto (168km)
Stage 6: Osimo Stazione - Osimo (194km)
Stage 7: San Benedetto del Tronto - San Benedetto del Tronto (154km) 

Tirreno-Adriatico 2023: start list

This provisional start list is currently incomplete and will be added to as more riders are confirmed for the race. Each team will be allowed to take seven riders.  

AG2R Citroën

Greg Van Avermaet
Felix Gall
Benoît Cosnefroy

Alpecin-Deceuninck 

Oscar Riesebeek
Gianni Vermeersch
Jasper Philipsen
Mathieu van der Poel

Astana Qazaqstan

Simone Velasco
Mark Cavendish
Samuele Battistella
Alexey Lutsenko

Bahrain Victorious 

Matej Mohorič
Mikel Landa
Damiano Caruso
Andrea Pasqualon

Bora-Hansgrohe

Jordi Meeus
Jai Hindley
Matteo Fabbro
Aleksandr Vlasov
Lennard Kämna
Nils Politt 

Cofidis

Victor Lafay
Guillaume Martin
Simone Consonni
Axel Zingle

TotalEnergies

Steff Cras
Peter Sagan
Julien Simon

EF Education-EasyPost

Alberto Bettiol
Julius van den Berg

Groupama-FDJ

Thibaut Pinot
Valentin Madouas
Quentin Pacher

Ineos Grenadiers 

Geraint Thomas
Tom Pidcock
Filippo Ganna
Thymen Arensman
Elia Viviani

Intermarché-Circus-Wanty

Mike Teunissen
Biniam Girmay
Rune Herregodts

Jumbo-Visma

Edoardo Affini
Tiesj Benoot
Wout van Aert
Attila Valter
Wilco Kelderman
Dylan van Baarle
Koen Bouwman

Movistar

Alex Aranburu
Enric Mas
Fernando Gaviria
Jorge Arcas
Nelson Oliveira
Albert Torres
Carlos Verona

Soudal Quick-Step

Fabio Jakobsen
Andrea Bagioli
Julian Alaphilippe

Arkéa Samsic

Donavan Grondin
Warren Barguil
Nacer Bouhanni
Cristián Rodríguez

Jayco AlUla

Eddie Dunbar
Elmar Reinders
Zdeněk Štybar

Team DSM 

Andreas Leknessund
Henri Vandenabeele
Jonas Iversby Hvideberg
Florian Stork
Alberto Dainese
Marius Mayrhofer
Harm Vanhoucke

Trek-Segafredo

Edward Theuns
Quinn Simmons
Giulio Ciccone

UAE Team Emirates 

Adam Yates
Diego Ulissi
Davide Formolo
Jay Vine
Alessandro Covi
Brandon McNulty
João Almeida

Israel-Premier Tech 

Jens Reynders
Marco Frigo

Eolo-Kometa

Lorenzo Fortunato
Erik Fetter 

Green Project-Bardiani CSF-Faizanè

Samuele Zoccarato

Q36.5 Pro Cycling

Team Corratec

Veljko Stojnić

Tudo Pro Cycling

Simon Pellaud

