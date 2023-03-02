Tirreno-Adriatico 2023: Route and start list

The Italian stage race Tirreno-Adriatico will be back for its 58th edition this March, bringing seven days of action-packed racing.

Beginning on the the country's Tyrrhenian coast, the peloton will make their way inland, battling tough climbs and tricky sprints, en route to the Adriatic sea.

Below are details of the 2023 route, as well as a list of the riders who will be competing. One notable absentee from this year's race is two-time winner and reigning champion Tadej Pogačar, who has instead chosen to ride Paris-Nice, an equivalent weeklong event that runs in France at the same time.

Tirreno-Adriatico 2023: route

As has become customary at Tirreno-Adriatico, this year's race will open on 5 March with a short individual time trial in Lido di Camaiore, a coastal city in the west of the country.

From there, the journey eastwards commences. Stages two and three, both over 200km in length, offer long days in the saddle that look destined for sprint finishes.

On stage four, a punchy finishing circuit in Tortoreto brings the first test for the climbers, who will ride three times up a 3km ascent, pitched at an average gradient of 7%.

The race's only summit finish comes on stage five, in the form of Sarnano-Sassotetto. Gaining almost 1,000 metres in altitude, the climb stretches out over 13km, averaging 7.4%. It's steepest gradients come in the middle, with ramps at 14%.

The climbing then continues into the penultimate day, with a series of sharp ascents in Osimo, where stage six finishes.

The race will close on Sunday 12 March with a seafront circuit in San Benedetto del Tronto, where the sprinters should have their day again.

In total, the peloton will ride 1,170.5km, racking up some 13,800 metres of climbing.

(Image credit: Tirreno-Adriatico)

Tirreno Adriatico 2023: stages

Stage 1: Lido di Camaiore - Lido di Camaiore (11.5km ITT)

Stage 2: Camaiore - Follonica (209km)

Stage 3: Follonica - Foligno (216km)

Stage 4: Greccio - Tortoreto (218km)

Stage 5: Morro d'Oro - Sarnano-Sassotetto (168km)

Stage 6: Osimo Stazione - Osimo (194km)

Stage 7: San Benedetto del Tronto - San Benedetto del Tronto (154km)

Tirreno-Adriatico 2023: start list

This provisional start list is currently incomplete and will be added to as more riders are confirmed for the race. Each team will be allowed to take seven riders.

AG2R Citroën

Greg Van Avermaet

Felix Gall

Benoît Cosnefroy

Alpecin-Deceuninck

Oscar Riesebeek

Gianni Vermeersch

Jasper Philipsen

Mathieu van der Poel

Astana Qazaqstan

Simone Velasco

Mark Cavendish

Samuele Battistella

Alexey Lutsenko

Bahrain Victorious

Matej Mohorič

Mikel Landa

Damiano Caruso

Andrea Pasqualon

Bora-Hansgrohe

Jordi Meeus

Jai Hindley

Matteo Fabbro

Aleksandr Vlasov

Lennard Kämna

Nils Politt

Cofidis

Victor Lafay

Guillaume Martin

Simone Consonni

Axel Zingle

TotalEnergies

Steff Cras

Peter Sagan

Julien Simon

EF Education-EasyPost

Alberto Bettiol

Julius van den Berg

Groupama-FDJ

Thibaut Pinot

Valentin Madouas

Quentin Pacher

Ineos Grenadiers

Geraint Thomas

Tom Pidcock

Filippo Ganna

Thymen Arensman

Elia Viviani

Intermarché-Circus-Wanty

Mike Teunissen

Biniam Girmay

Rune Herregodts

Jumbo-Visma

Edoardo Affini

Tiesj Benoot

Wout van Aert

Attila Valter

Wilco Kelderman

Dylan van Baarle

Koen Bouwman

Movistar

Alex Aranburu

Enric Mas

Fernando Gaviria

Jorge Arcas

Nelson Oliveira

Albert Torres

Carlos Verona

Soudal Quick-Step

Fabio Jakobsen

Andrea Bagioli

Julian Alaphilippe

Arkéa Samsic

Donavan Grondin

Warren Barguil

Nacer Bouhanni

Cristián Rodríguez

Jayco AlUla

Eddie Dunbar

Elmar Reinders

Zdeněk Štybar

Team DSM

Andreas Leknessund

Henri Vandenabeele

Jonas Iversby Hvideberg

Florian Stork

Alberto Dainese

Marius Mayrhofer

Harm Vanhoucke

Trek-Segafredo

Edward Theuns

Quinn Simmons

Giulio Ciccone

UAE Team Emirates

Adam Yates

Diego Ulissi

Davide Formolo

Jay Vine

Alessandro Covi

Brandon McNulty

João Almeida

Israel-Premier Tech

Jens Reynders

Marco Frigo

Eolo-Kometa

Lorenzo Fortunato

Erik Fetter

Green Project-Bardiani CSF-Faizanè

Samuele Zoccarato

Q36.5 Pro Cycling

Team Corratec

Veljko Stojnić

Tudo Pro Cycling

Simon Pellaud