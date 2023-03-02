Tirreno-Adriatico 2023: Route and start list
All the key information ahead of this year's Race of the Two Seas
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
The Italian stage race Tirreno-Adriatico will be back for its 58th edition this March, bringing seven days of action-packed racing.
Beginning on the the country's Tyrrhenian coast, the peloton will make their way inland, battling tough climbs and tricky sprints, en route to the Adriatic sea.
Below are details of the 2023 route, as well as a list of the riders who will be competing. One notable absentee from this year's race is two-time winner and reigning champion Tadej Pogačar, who has instead chosen to ride Paris-Nice, an equivalent weeklong event that runs in France at the same time.
Tirreno-Adriatico 2023: route
As has become customary at Tirreno-Adriatico, this year's race will open on 5 March with a short individual time trial in Lido di Camaiore, a coastal city in the west of the country.
From there, the journey eastwards commences. Stages two and three, both over 200km in length, offer long days in the saddle that look destined for sprint finishes.
On stage four, a punchy finishing circuit in Tortoreto brings the first test for the climbers, who will ride three times up a 3km ascent, pitched at an average gradient of 7%.
The race's only summit finish comes on stage five, in the form of Sarnano-Sassotetto. Gaining almost 1,000 metres in altitude, the climb stretches out over 13km, averaging 7.4%. It's steepest gradients come in the middle, with ramps at 14%.
The climbing then continues into the penultimate day, with a series of sharp ascents in Osimo, where stage six finishes.
The race will close on Sunday 12 March with a seafront circuit in San Benedetto del Tronto, where the sprinters should have their day again.
In total, the peloton will ride 1,170.5km, racking up some 13,800 metres of climbing.
Tirreno Adriatico 2023: stages
Stage 1: Lido di Camaiore - Lido di Camaiore (11.5km ITT)
Stage 2: Camaiore - Follonica (209km)
Stage 3: Follonica - Foligno (216km)
Stage 4: Greccio - Tortoreto (218km)
Stage 5: Morro d'Oro - Sarnano-Sassotetto (168km)
Stage 6: Osimo Stazione - Osimo (194km)
Stage 7: San Benedetto del Tronto - San Benedetto del Tronto (154km)
Tirreno-Adriatico 2023: start list
This provisional start list is currently incomplete and will be added to as more riders are confirmed for the race. Each team will be allowed to take seven riders.
AG2R Citroën
Greg Van Avermaet
Felix Gall
Benoît Cosnefroy
Alpecin-Deceuninck
Oscar Riesebeek
Gianni Vermeersch
Jasper Philipsen
Mathieu van der Poel
Astana Qazaqstan
Simone Velasco
Mark Cavendish
Samuele Battistella
Alexey Lutsenko
Bahrain Victorious
Matej Mohorič
Mikel Landa
Damiano Caruso
Andrea Pasqualon
Bora-Hansgrohe
Jordi Meeus
Jai Hindley
Matteo Fabbro
Aleksandr Vlasov
Lennard Kämna
Nils Politt
Cofidis
Victor Lafay
Guillaume Martin
Simone Consonni
Axel Zingle
TotalEnergies
Steff Cras
Peter Sagan
Julien Simon
EF Education-EasyPost
Alberto Bettiol
Julius van den Berg
Groupama-FDJ
Thibaut Pinot
Valentin Madouas
Quentin Pacher
Ineos Grenadiers
Geraint Thomas
Tom Pidcock
Filippo Ganna
Thymen Arensman
Elia Viviani
Intermarché-Circus-Wanty
Mike Teunissen
Biniam Girmay
Rune Herregodts
Jumbo-Visma
Edoardo Affini
Tiesj Benoot
Wout van Aert
Attila Valter
Wilco Kelderman
Dylan van Baarle
Koen Bouwman
Movistar
Alex Aranburu
Enric Mas
Fernando Gaviria
Jorge Arcas
Nelson Oliveira
Albert Torres
Carlos Verona
Soudal Quick-Step
Fabio Jakobsen
Andrea Bagioli
Julian Alaphilippe
Arkéa Samsic
Donavan Grondin
Warren Barguil
Nacer Bouhanni
Cristián Rodríguez
Jayco AlUla
Eddie Dunbar
Elmar Reinders
Zdeněk Štybar
Team DSM
Andreas Leknessund
Henri Vandenabeele
Jonas Iversby Hvideberg
Florian Stork
Alberto Dainese
Marius Mayrhofer
Harm Vanhoucke
Trek-Segafredo
Edward Theuns
Quinn Simmons
Giulio Ciccone
UAE Team Emirates
Adam Yates
Diego Ulissi
Davide Formolo
Jay Vine
Alessandro Covi
Brandon McNulty
João Almeida
Israel-Premier Tech
Jens Reynders
Marco Frigo
Eolo-Kometa
Lorenzo Fortunato
Erik Fetter
Green Project-Bardiani CSF-Faizanè
Samuele Zoccarato
Q36.5 Pro Cycling
Team Corratec
Veljko Stojnić
Tudo Pro Cycling
Simon Pellaud
Thank you for reading 10 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Founded in 1891, Cycling Weekly and its team of expert journalists brings cyclists in-depth reviews, extensive coverage of both professional and domestic racing, as well as fitness advice and 'brew a cuppa and put your feet up' features. Cycling Weekly serves its audience across a range of platforms, from good old-fashioned print to online journalism, and video.
-
-
Ribble launch eye-catching colourway to go with new ‘Ribble Collective’ project
The bike manufacturer has launched a new colourway available with its Aero, Endurance SL R / SL, Gravel SL or Tri models
By Tom Thewlis • Published
-
How to watch Paris-Nice 2023: Everything you need to catch the Race to the Sun live
The key information for the French stage race, which runs from March 5-12
By Adam Becket • Published
-
2023 Tirreno-Adriatico route revealed with 13,800m of climbing
Tirreno-Adriatico to begin with individual time trial, latter half of the week stacked with 13,800 metres of climbing in Italian week-long race
By Tom Thewlis • Published
-
Phil Bauhaus wins chaotic sprint at Tirreno-Adriatico as Tadej Pogačar secures overall victory
The Bahrain-Victorious sprinter pipped Israel-Premier Tech's Giacomo Nizzolo on the line for his first victory of the season.
By Pete Trifunovic • Published
-
Tadej Pogačar stamps authority on Tirreno-Adriatico with stage six victory
The Slovenian increases his overall lead with one stage remaining
By Jonny Long • Published
-
Tadej Pogačar and Remco Evenepoel scupper chances of winning Tirreno-Adriatico stage five after missing turn
Jonas Vingegaard was also a part of the trio of riders catching the breakaway group before completely missing a turn 6km from the line
By Ryan Dabbs • Published
-
Filippo Ganna wins stage one as Remco Evenepoel takes seven seconds on Tadej Pogačar at Tirreno-Adriatico
The world time trial champion wins the race against the clock on home soil
By Jonny Long • Published
-
Tirreno-Adriatico 2022 route: Stages for the 57th edition of the 'Race of the Two Seas'
The hilly race between the two seas has released its 2022 route with varied terrain to be tackled
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Filippo Ganna says he's 'not a robot' after losing first time trial in over a year
Filippo Ganna says that he is "human, not a robot" after losing his first time trial in over a year on the final stage of Tirreno-Adriatico 2021 in San Benedetto del Tronto.
By Tim Bonville-Ginn • Published
-
‘Not a bad start to the experiment’ - Wout van Aert wants to race for overall wins again after Tirreno-Adriatico podium
Wout van Aert said Tirreno-Adriatico was “not a bad start” to his general classification experiment.
By Alex Ballinger • Published