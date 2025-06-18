Tour de France 2025 start list: Uno-X Mobility first to release their eight names

The start of the 2025 Tour de France is just over two weeks away and teams are beginning to share details of their eight man squads for the three weeks of action at the 112th edition.

Long lists are often drawn up well in advance by all the various squads, with that then whittled down to eight names in the weeks just before the Grand Départ and shared with the wider world. Occasionally some are released well in advance of the race.

Uno-X Mobility were the first team to share details of their team for 2025, releasing the names of the riders bound for Lille on Monday afternoon. Breakaway stars Jonas Abrahamsen and Magnus Cort Nielsen will head up the team, with Tobias Halland Johannessen, Søren Wærenskjold and Andreas Leknessund also getting the nod from general manager Thor Hushovd.

After impressing in the recent Giro d’Italia, Norwegian Stian Fredheim will make his Tour debut, along with fellow countryman, and Tobias' brother, Anders Halland Johannessen. Markus Hoelgard will also make his first appearance at the race.

There was no place in the roster for veteran sprinter Alexander Kristoff who was set to start his 12th Tour in what is expected to be his last season in the pro peloton. In a press release from the team, Hushovd said leaving Kristoff at home was one of the toughest decisions he’s had to make as a manager.

He said: "Some very strong riders miss out – and that says a lot about how far we’ve come as a team. Every year we raise the bar. We’re still chasing the big one: a Tour stage win. The 2025 route rewards brave racing, and this team is made for that."

"He absolutely deserved a final Tour appearance," Hushovd said of Kristoff. "I’m confident he would have delivered – just like he always does. But this year, we’ve chosen Søren Wærenskjold as our main sprinter. He’s shown he can win sprints against the very best. Together with Stian Edvardsen Fredheim, he forms a promising duo. It’s a decision that reflects the future of our team."

The full list of teams set to compete at the Tour are below. We will update this page as more rosters are announced in the coming days.

Tour de France 2025 start list

Alpecin-Deceuninck

Arkéa-B&B Hotels

Bahrain-Victorious

Cofidis

Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale

EF Education-EasyPost

Groupama-FDJ

Ineos Grenadiers

Jayco-AlUla

Intermarché-Wanty

Israel-Premier Tech

Lidl-Trek

Lotto

Movistar

Picnic PostNL

Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe

Soudal Quick-Step

TotalEnergies

Tudor Pro Cycling

UAE Team Emirates-XRG

Uno-X Mobility

CORT Magnus (Den)

HOELGARD Markus (Nor)

FREDHEIM Stian (Nor)

LEKNESSUND Andreas (Nor)

WÆRENSKJOLD Søren (Nor)

JOHANNESSEN Tobias Halland (Nor)

JOHANNESSEN Anders Halland (Nor)

ABRAHAMSEN Jonas (Nor)

Visma-Lease a Bike

XDS Astana