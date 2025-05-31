Simon Yates all but wins Giro d'Italia as Chris Harper triumphs on stage 20

1-20 down at the start, Yates ended the stage four minutes clear of his rivals on a stage won by Jayco-AlUla's Chris Harper

Simon Yates crosses the line at Sestriere with his head bowed in disbelief
Third on the day, Simon Yates finished more than five minutes ahead of his GC rivals to take the race lead
(Image credit: Getty Images)
By
published

Simon Yates (Visma-Lease a Bike) is just nine short laps on a final-day circuit in Rome away from winning the Giro d’Italia after a hugely dramatic stage over the Colle de Finestre to Sestriere. The Briton finished more than five minutes ahead of GC rivals Isaac Del Toro (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) and Richard Carapaz (EF Education-EasyPost) after dropping the pair on the Finestre to take the overall lead with the parade stage in Italy's capital remaining.

Having opened up a lead of 90 seconds on his two rivals at the summit of the Finestre Yates joined up with teammate Wout van Aert on the descent from the pass. After Van Aert had given everything until the two Visma riders were halfway up the climb to the finish at Sestriere, Yates went solo again with 7km remaining and crossed the line knowing that the maglia rosa was his.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Peter Cossins

Peter Cossins has been writing about professional cycling since 1993, with his reporting appearing in numerous publications and websites including Cycling WeeklyCycle Sport and Procycling - which he edited from 2006 to 2009. Peter is the author of several books on cycling - The Monuments, his history of cycling's five greatest one-day Classic races, was published in 2014, followed in 2015 by Alpe d’Huez, an appraisal of cycling’s greatest climb. Yellow Jersey - his celebration of the iconic Tour de France winner's jersey won the 2020 Telegraph Sports Book Awards Cycling Book of the Year Award.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.