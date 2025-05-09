Who is leading the Giro d'Italia 2025 after stage 1?

The full general classification, along with the latest stage result, and the standings for the other jerseys

Mads Pedersen in the pink jersey after Giro d&#039;Italia stage one
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:
Adam Becket's avatar
By
published

Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek) pulled on the first pink jersey of the 2025 Giro d'Italia after winning the opening stage in Tirana, Albania. The Dane also claimed the lead in the points classification as a result.

The mountains classification is led by Sylvain Moniquet (Cofidis) after the Frenchman secured enough points on the day's sole category two climb to hold off challengers, while the young rider's competition is led by Francesco Busatto (Intermarché-Wanty) after the opening stage.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Adam Becket
Adam Becket
News editor

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling, he's happy. Before joining CW in 2021 he spent two years writing for Procycling. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds.

Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to riding bikes.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.