Who is leading the Giro d'Italia 2025 after stage 1?

Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek) pulled on the first pink jersey of the 2025 Giro d'Italia after winning the opening stage in Tirana, Albania. The Dane also claimed the lead in the points classification as a result.
The mountains classification is led by Sylvain Moniquet (Cofidis) after the Frenchman secured enough points on the day's sole category two climb to hold off challengers, while the young rider's competition is led by Francesco Busatto (Intermarché-Wanty) after the opening stage.
1. Mads Pedersen (Den) Lidl-Trek, in 3:26:24
2. Wout van Aert (Bel) Visma-Lease a Bike
3. Orluis Aular (Ven) Movistar
4. Francesco Busatto (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty
5. Tom Pidcock (GBr) Q36.5 Pro Cycling
6. Diego Ulissi (Ita) XDS Astana
7. Richard Carapaz (Ecu) EF Education-EasyPost
8. Max Poole (GBr) Picnic PostNL
9. Nicola Conci (Ita) XDS Astana
10. Davide Piganzoli (Ita) Polti VisitMalta, all at same time
Giro d'Italia 2025 general classification after stage 1
1. Mads Pedersen (Den) Lidl-Trek, in 3:26:24
2. Wout van Aert (Bel) Visma-Lease a Bike, +4s
3. Orluis Aular (Ven) Movistar, +6s
4. Francesco Busatto (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty, +10s
5. Tom Pidcock (GBr) Q36.5 Pro Cycling
6. Diego Ulissi (Ita) XDS Astana
7. Richard Carapaz (Ecu) EF Education-EasyPost
8. Max Poole (GBr) Picnic PostNL
9. Nicola Conci (Ita) XDS Astana
10. Davide Piganzoli (Ita) Polti VisitMalta, all at same time
Giro d'Italia 2025 points classification after stage 1
1. Mads Pedersen (Den) Lidl-Trek, 25pts
2. Wout van Aert (Bel) Visma-Lease a Bike, 18pts
3. Manuele Tarozzi (Ita) VF Group-Bardiani CSF-Faizanè, 17pts
4. Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Polti VisitMalta, 15pts
5. Orluis Aular (Ven) Movistar, 12pts
Giro d'Italia 2025 mountains classification after stage 1
1. Sylvain Moniquet (Fra) Cofidis, 18pts
2. Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) XDS Astana, 10pts
3. Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Lidl-Trek, 9pts
4. Alessandro Verre (Ita) Arkéa-B&B Hotels, 8pts
5. Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Polti VisitMalta, 6pts
Giro d'Italia 2025 youth classification after stage 1
1. Francesco Busatto (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty, in 3:36:24
2. Max Poole (GBr) Picnic PostNL
3. Davide Piganzoli (Ita) Polti VisitMalta, all at same time
Giro d'Italia 2025 team classification after stage 1
1. Lidl-Trek, in 10:49:12
2. Movistar
3. XDS Astana, all at same time
