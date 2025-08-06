'I’m sure I can score you a few UCI points' – Leo Hayter courts pro teams for elite racing return

Leo Hayter is publicly looking for a pro cycling contract in order to race the Chrono des Nations later this year, as he continues his journey back towards racing.

The 23-year-old put his career "on pause" last year to deal with mental health struggles, writing candidly that he had been diagnosed with depression.

He is now aiming to rejoin the professional peloton for the 2026 season, but hopes to race this October's Chrono des Nations, the historic French time trial event, for which he will need a contract with at least a UCI Continental team.

In a bid to find a team, the former Ineos Grenadiers rider posted on social media making himself available for hire, asking for any interested parties to get in touch.

"As you may have seen, I announced recently that I’m looking to rejoin the Peloton in 2026," Hayter wrote. "I’m confident that I am in a place mentally that will allow that to be successful. Is everything perfect? No. But part of this process has been being at peace with the fact that it probably never will be. Learning ways to overcome those hard days, rather than beating myself up that they happen in the first place.

"Physically I’m still pretty unfit, I have a lot of weight to lose and to do that in the right way takes a lot of time," he continued. "I still wanted a goal to motivate me this year, so I decided to focus on the Chrono des Nations in October. I neglected the TT discipline in the last few years, but it’s something I enjoy the process of, and I’m actually quite good at!

"To perform in a road race after hours of racing, without any miles in my legs just wouldn’t be realistic this year, so this is a goal which is definitely optimistic, but also possible."

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Hayter, who won the 2022 Baby Giro, is a former British under-23 time trial champion, and also finished third in the under-23 time trial at the 2022 UCI World Championships.

"I’d like to arrive on the podium, but to be honest I’d be quite happy to just arrive and do my best performance on a time trial bike," he wrote.

"There’s one hitch; since it’s a UCI 1.1 category race, I must be riding for a continental team or above to compete. I’m looking for a team to give me a home for the race. I don’t need any external support, or funding, I just need a jersey and an opportunity.

"Ideally, I would like to be able to use my own bike/equipment. I can cover all the branding. In the end to perform at a TT of this level, if all the details aren’t right you don’t really have a chance. I bought my Pinarello last year and have put quite some hours into it, so to change everything so late in the year just wouldn’t work.