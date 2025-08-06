'I’m sure I can score you a few UCI points' – Leo Hayter courts pro teams for elite racing return

Former Ineos Grenadiers rider targets return at Chrono des Nations in October, but needs Continental team backing

Leo Hayter
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket's avatar
By
published

Leo Hayter is publicly looking for a pro cycling contract in order to race the Chrono des Nations later this year, as he continues his journey back towards racing.

The 23-year-old put his career "on pause" last year to deal with mental health struggles, writing candidly that he had been diagnosed with depression.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1