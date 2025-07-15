'For the first time in a long time I’m optimistic for the future' - British rider wants to return to pro cycling after mental health 'pause'

Leo Hayter to return to bike racing after breaking from professional racing with mental health struggles

Leo Hayter smiles sat on his bike in a crowd
(Image credit: Getty Images)
By
published

“426 days since I last pinned a number on, [and] many many more since I last did a race I looked forward to.” The words hang next to a photo of Leo Hayter tucked on his bike, flying through the countryside.

The former Ineos Grenadiers rider and winner of the 2022 Baby Giro took a break from professional cycling last year due to mental health struggles that saw him wrestle with depression, anxiety and disordered eating.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1