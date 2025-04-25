'I was calorie counting – I couldn't eat one blueberry over': How one British rider overcame years of underfueling and turned pro

A diabetes diagnosis didn’t stop Hamish Armitt from reaching his potential – but an eating disorder almost did

Hamish Armitt
(Image credit: Team Novo Nordisk)
Tom Davidson's avatar
By
published

“If it got really low, I’d probably go into a coma,” says Hamish Armitt in a matter-of-fact tone. The 22-year-old is talking about hypoglycaemia, when blood sugar falls too low, and the medical emergency that can result. It’s something few professional cyclists will ever have to worry about. But Armitt has type 1 diabetes, diagnosed when he was 15, and has to pay strict attention to his blood glucose. “If it goes high, that’s not good either,” he says, “but going low is the big thing you want to avoid.”

Over the past seven years, Armitt has come to terms with the reality of life with diabetes. Among the 370,000 type 1 diabetics in the UK, there are few professional athletes, but Armitt – upon signing for US UCI ProTeam Novo Nordisk this year – proudly joined that list. The Glaswegian’s rise to cycling’s elite ranks has been fast and unconventional, coming on the back of a highly promising fledgling career as a runner. It was not diabetes that derailed his running, Armitt stresses, but something even more difficult to overcome: a body goal that became an eating disorder.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Tom Davidson
Tom Davidson
Senior News and Features Writer

Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is fluent in French and Spanish, and holds a master's degree in International Journalism. Since 2020, he has been the host of The TT Podcast, offering race analysis and rider interviews.

An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill, and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides. His best result is 28th in a hill-climb competition, albeit out of 40 entrants.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.