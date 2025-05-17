Riding my bike and eating copious amounts of food felt liberating, but it was a vicious circle.

Jani Brajkovič's 17-year pro career, riding for some of the biggest teams in the world, masked deeper problems, that he is now in control of

Jani Brajkovic ride beyond limits
(Image credit: Boštjan Pucelj)
Throughout his 17-year professional cycling career, Jani Brajkovič was never truly satisfied. "I had a great ability to put a mask on and pretend to be happy, proud and confident, but I knew I was in big trouble," the 41-year-old tells CW by video call from his home in Novo Mesto, Slovenia.

By 2004, the year he became U23 time trial world champion, a serious problem had set in: he had become addicted to cycling.

