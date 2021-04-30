Critérium du Dauphiné
The full route for the Critérium du Dauphiné 2021 has yet to be released, but we will update this page as soon as it is.
|Stage one, Sunday May 30
|Issoire - Issoire
|182km hills
|Stage two, Monday May 31
|Brioude - Saugues
|173km hills
|Stage three, Tuesday June 1
|Langeac - Saint-Haon-le-Vieux
|172.5km flat
|Stage four, Wednesday June 2
|Firminy - Roche-la-Molière
|16.4km ITT
|Stage five, Thursday June 3
|Saint-Chamond - Saint-Vallier
|175.5km flat
|Stage six, Friday June 4
|Loriol-sur-Drôme - Le Sappey-en-Chartreuse
|168km mountain
|Stage seven, Saturday June 5
|Saint-Martin-le-Vinoux - La Plagne
|171km mountain
|Stage eight, Sunday June 6
|La Léchère-les-Bains - Les Gets
|147km mountain
Where: France
When: May 30 to June 6 2021
Rank: UCI WorldTour
The Critérium du Dauphiné marks the traditional run-in to the Tour de France, and so all eyes are on how the top contenders ride.
This race has in the past been a key focus for Team Ineos (Sky): not only have the team won six of the past nine editions (twice through Bradley Wiggins in 2011 and 2012 and three times through Chris Froome in 2013, 2015 and 2016 and via Geraint Thomas in 2018), they also tend to dominate the race with imposing performances across the whole team, with their supporting riders often outperforming other teams’ leaders.
Critérium du Dauphiné: Recent winners
Critérium du Dauphiné: Recent winners
Daniel Martínez (then EF Pro Cycling) won the general classification in 2020, Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) took victory in 2019, taking the mantle from 2018 winner Geraint Thomas.
Critérium du Dauphiné 2021 stages
About the Critérium du Dauphiné
Usually lasting for eight days, the Critérium du Dauphiné is a sort of compressed version of the Tour, with a variation of Alpine mountains, time-trials, flat and hilly stages held across France’s terrain that resembles what awaits the riders come July.
But in 2020 the race has a different look, every single day sees a summit finish with no sprint days or time trials in sight. It has also been shortened to just five days to fit into the new post-pandemic calendar.
2020: Daniel Martínez (Col) EF Pro Cycling
2019 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana
2018 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
2017 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana
2016 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
2015 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
2014 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
2013 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
2012 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
2011 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
2010 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) RadioShack
2009 Alejandro Valverde (Esp) Caisse d’Epargne
2008 Alejandro Valverde (Esp) Caisse d’Epargne
2007 Christophe Moreau (Fra) Ag2r Prevoyance
