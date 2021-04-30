Mikel Landa taking on Jumbo-Visma at the Critérium du Dauphiné 2020 (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

The full route for the Critérium du Dauphiné 2021 has yet to be released, but we will update this page as soon as it is.

Stage one, Sunday May 30 Issoire - Issoire 182km hills Stage two, Monday May 31 Brioude - Saugues 173km hills Stage three, Tuesday June 1 Langeac - Saint-Haon-le-Vieux 172.5km flat Stage four, Wednesday June 2 Firminy - Roche-la-Molière 16.4km ITT Stage five, Thursday June 3 Saint-Chamond - Saint-Vallier 175.5km flat Stage six, Friday June 4 Loriol-sur-Drôme - Le Sappey-en-Chartreuse 168km mountain Stage seven, Saturday June 5 Saint-Martin-le-Vinoux - La Plagne 171km mountain Stage eight, Sunday June 6 La Léchère-les-Bains - Les Gets 147km mountain

Where: France

When: May 30 to June 6 2021

Rank: UCI WorldTour

The Critérium du Dauphiné marks the traditional run-in to the Tour de France, and so all eyes are on how the top contenders ride.

This race has in the past been a key focus for Team Ineos (Sky): not only have the team won six of the past nine editions (twice through Bradley Wiggins in 2011 and 2012 and three times through Chris Froome in 2013, 2015 and 2016 and via Geraint Thomas in 2018), they also tend to dominate the race with imposing performances across the whole team, with their supporting riders often outperforming other teams’ leaders.

Critérium du Dauphiné: Recent winners

Daniel Martínez (then EF Pro Cycling) won the general classification in 2020, Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) took victory in 2019, taking the mantle from 2018 winner Geraint Thomas.

Critérium du Dauphiné 2021 stages

About the Critérium du Dauphiné

Usually lasting for eight days, the Critérium du Dauphiné is a sort of compressed version of the Tour, with a variation of Alpine mountains, time-trials, flat and hilly stages held across France’s terrain that resembles what awaits the riders come July.

But in 2020 the race has a different look, every single day sees a summit finish with no sprint days or time trials in sight. It has also been shortened to just five days to fit into the new post-pandemic calendar.

2020: Daniel Martínez (Col) EF Pro Cycling

2019 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana

2018 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky

2017 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana

2016 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky

2015 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky

2014 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp

2013 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky

2012 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky

2011 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky

2010 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) RadioShack

2009 Alejandro Valverde (Esp) Caisse d’Epargne

2008 Alejandro Valverde (Esp) Caisse d’Epargne

2007 Christophe Moreau (Fra) Ag2r Prevoyance