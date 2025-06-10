Iván Romeo powers to first WorldTour victory and race lead on stage three of the Critérium du Dauphiné

21-year-old Spaniard capitalised on hesitation amongst 13-man breakaway to jump clear and take the win in Charantonnay

Ivan Romeo
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Thewlis's avatar
By
published

Iván Romeo (Movistar) soloed to a first WorldTour victory from a small breakaway on stage three of the Critérium du Dauphiné, also taking over the race lead from Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek) in the process.

The 21-year-old Spaniard capitalised on a lack of cohesion in the group as the finish approached, eventually jumping clear after the final climb of the day once the efforts of Florian Lipowitz (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) to split the leaders came to nothing.

