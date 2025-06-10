Iván Romeo powers to first WorldTour victory and race lead on stage three of the Critérium du Dauphiné

Iván Romeo (Movistar) soloed to a first WorldTour victory from a small breakaway on stage three of the Critérium du Dauphiné, also taking over the race lead from Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek) in the process.

The 21-year-old Spaniard capitalised on a lack of cohesion in the group as the finish approached, eventually jumping clear after the final climb of the day once the efforts of Florian Lipowitz (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) to split the leaders came to nothing.

Lipowitz had repeatedly tried to move clear but was persistently tracked by Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) and others on the Côte du Château Jaune, which came around 20 kilometres from the line.

While the rest of the breakaway watched Lipowitz, the most aggressive rider in the group, Romeo made the most of the opportunity to time trial away as the chasers never regained cohesion.

Romeo clutched his head in disbelief as he crossed the finish line, with Harold Tejada (XDS Astana) taking second and Louis Barré (Intermarché - Wanty) claiming third.

"I can’t believe it," Romeo said afterwards. "I don't know what to say, honestly. I think it was probably one of the toughest days of my life, the breakaway was so hard to get into today. I was feeling really good and I told the team car that I had to take the risk and not be very active.

"In this kind of final, I knew that if the others gave me some seconds then I could make it. They didn't immediately chase me for about a minute so I thought ok, time to go flat out to the line."

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"I think this is the best day of the year so far for sure," he added. "I've worked so hard for this, I'm very grateful for the team for supporting me… we [Movistar] know we can win, we just have to go for it as we did today. This is for all the team and everyone that's supported me."

How it happened

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The third stage of the Critérium du Dauphiné traversed the home region of Romain Bardet, rolling out from the Frenchman’s home town of Brioude before heading to Charantonnay. The riders faced five categorised climbs, with the last ascent - the Côte du Château Jaune - coming around 20 kilometres from the finish.

After the day’s only intermediate sprint point, Mathieu van der Poel leapt from the peloton and immediately went on the offensive. A large, high calibre breakaway soon formed and rapidly built up a gap. Along with Van der Poel, Ineos Grenadiers pair Axel Laurance and Michael Leonard were in the 13-man move; Eddie Dunbar (Jayco-AlUla), Florian Lipowitz (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) and Anthony Turgis (TotalEnergies) were also present.

With 38 kilometres to go, the break held an advantage of a minute and a half over the chasing pack as the start of the Côte du Château Jaune approached, a potential launch pad for an attack. Several of the GC teams attempted to organise the chase at the front of the peloton but the breakaway continued to take time.

Visma-Lease a Bike, Ineos Grenadiers and UAE Team Emirates-XRG eventually took control in the main field. The combined efforts of the three teams cut the advantage down to almost a minute, with EF Education-EasyPost also playing a key role in attempting to restore some cohesion in the bunch.

Once the climb began, Julien Bernard (Lidl-Trek) kicked clear from the break and took Harold Tejada (XDS Astana) with him. Lipowitz also made it across and attacked over the summit, quickly distancing the other duo. The increase in tempo on the climb meant that the race leader, Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek) was quickly dropped. The dig from Lipowitz pushed the break’s gap to over a minute again after it dropped to just 50 seconds on the ascent.

A brief drop in pace between the three leaders brought Van der Poel and the rest of the chasers back to them. Sensing the break was too big, Van der Poel immediately attacked as the group went through ten kilometres to go. Despite the efforts of the Dutchman and Lipowitz, the break remained together before Iván Romeo (Movistar) time trialled away from his rivals to seal a maiden WorldTour win and a first victory for Movistar in more than a month.

Results

Critérium du Dauphiné 2025, stage three: Brioude > Charantonnay (202.8 km)

1. Iván Romeo (Spa) Movistar, in 4:34:10

2. Harold Tejada (Col) XDS Astana, +14s

3. Louis Barré (Fra) Intermarché - Wanty, at same time

4. Florian Lipowitz (Ger) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe, at same time

5. Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Deceuninck, +27s

6. Axel Laurance (Fra) Ineos Grenadiers,

7. Brieuc Rolland (Fra) Groupama-FDJ

8. Julien Bernard (Fra) Lidl-Trek,

9. Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Uno-X Mobility,

10. Eddie Dunbar (Ire) Jayco-AlUla, all same time

General classification after stage three

1. Iván Romeo (Spa) Movistar, in 14:09:01

2. Louis Barré (Fra) Intermarché - Wanty, +17s

3. Harold Tejada (Col) XDS Astana, +18s

4. Florian Lipowitz (Ger) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe, +24s

5. Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Deceuninck, +29s

6. Eddie Dunbar (Ire) Jayco-AlUla, +37s

7. Brieuc Rolland (Fra) Groupama-FDJ,

8. Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Uno-X Mobility, at same time

9. Tadej Pogačar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates-XRG, +1:06

10. Fred Wright (Gbr) Bahrain Victorious, +1:12