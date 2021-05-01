Nationality: French

Date of birth: 9 November 1990

Height: 185cm

Weight: 65kg

Team: AG2R La Mondiale

Twitter: @Romainbardet

Bardet is one of France's greatest hopes for a French grand tour win. He has finished on the TdF podium twice, with a 2nd in 2016 and a 3rd in 2017.

A much touted "new hope" for French cycling, Romain Bardet's career has been under scrutiny ever since finishing sixth in his second ever Tour de France in 2014, where he also won the award for most combative rider. The young rider solidified his will to attack with a stage victory in the 2015 edition where he soloed his way to victory on stage 18 with some impeccable descending. His title of the next French Tour de France hope were secured even more after finishing second in the 2016 iteration behind Chris Froome.

A strong climber, Bardet can go toe to toe with the likes of Quintana and Froome when the gradient starts to ramp. However, the AG2R La Mondiale rider will need to up his time trialling if he is to succeed against the likes of future GC contenders like Tom Dumoulin and Bob Jungels.

Bardet turned pro in 2012 and has ridden for AG2R La Mondiale since. Significant wins include stage wins in the TdF, podiums in Strade Bianche, Critérium du Dauphiné and Liége-Bastogne-Liége.

