Romain Bardet
Nationality: French
Date of birth: 9 November 1990
Height: 185cm
Weight: 65kg
Team: AG2R La Mondiale
Twitter: @Romainbardet
Bardet is one of France's greatest hopes for a French grand tour win. He has finished on the TdF podium twice, with a 2nd in 2016 and a 3rd in 2017.
A much touted "new hope" for French cycling, Romain Bardet's career has been under scrutiny ever since finishing sixth in his second ever Tour de France in 2014, where he also won the award for most combative rider. The young rider solidified his will to attack with a stage victory in the 2015 edition where he soloed his way to victory on stage 18 with some impeccable descending. His title of the next French Tour de France hope were secured even more after finishing second in the 2016 iteration behind Chris Froome.
A strong climber, Bardet can go toe to toe with the likes of Quintana and Froome when the gradient starts to ramp. However, the AG2R La Mondiale rider will need to up his time trialling if he is to succeed against the likes of future GC contenders like Tom Dumoulin and Bob Jungels.
Bardet turned pro in 2012 and has ridden for AG2R La Mondiale since. Significant wins include stage wins in the TdF, podiums in Strade Bianche, Critérium du Dauphiné and Liége-Bastogne-Liége.
Latest
Tour de France doctor says she did not endanger Romain Bardet's health by letting him ride on
The Ag2r La Mondiale rider suffered a small haemorrhage after a crash on stage 13
-
Scan reveals Romain Bardet suffered 'small haemorrhage' following concussion in Tour de France crash
French rider gives update on his condition after abandoning the race with concussion
By Richard Windsor •
-
Romain Bardet abandons Tour de France with concussion
Frenchman abandons the race after head injury suffered on stage 13
By Richard Windsor •
-
Tour de France 2020: Video shows Nairo Quintana and Romain Bardet caught in crash as Bauke Mollema abandons
Dutchman Mollema was just outside the top-10 at the start of the day but has been forced to give up the race
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Romain Bardet sets new fastest Strava time on Orciéres-Merlette
The Tour de France peloton returned to the legendary Orcières-Merlette climb for the first time since 1989.
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Romain Bardet will join Sunweb, team confirms
Romain Bardet will officially be joining Sunweb in 2021, the team have confirmed in a slightly unusual announcement.
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Romain Bardet pulls out of Mont Ventoux Dénivelé Challenge with injury
The AG2R La Mondiale rider fell on the first day of the Route d'Occitanie last week
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Romain Bardet will be leaving Ag2r La Mondiale, according to reports
Romain Bardet could be the next major Grand Tour star to change teams at the end of the season.
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Richie Porte and Romain Bardet among the star line-up racing Mont Ventoux one-day race
The unique Mont Ventoux one-day race returns for 2020, with star riders Romain Bardet, Richie Porte and Fabio Aru among the starters.
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Romain Bardet offered contract with Sunweb for 2021
The Frenchman is apparently looking to leave Ag2r La Mondiale, with a number of teams interested in acquiring his signature
By Jonny Long •