Italian pro assaulted by driver while training
An Italian pro has been assaulted by a driver while out training.
-
Ag2r interested in signing Julian Alaphilippe as Tour de France leader
Ag2r-Citroën would be interested in signing Julian Alaphilippe as their Tour de France leader, their team manager has said.
By Alex Ballinger •
-
-
Ag2r La Mondiale unveil their new kit for 2021...and the brown shorts are staying
Ag2r La Mondiale have unveiled their new kit for 2021, and the brown shorts are staying.
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Ag2r La Mondiale release statement denying interest in Gianni Moscon
Ag2r La Mondiale have released a statement saying they’re not in talks with Gianni Moscon.
By Alex Ballinger •
-
French pro suffers multiple injuries after dog ran in front of him on training ride
A French pro has suffered multiple nasty injuries after a dog ran in front of him on a training ride.
By Alex Ballinger •
-
'Everywhere is full, done' - Harry Tanfield's fruitless search for a new team
British pro Harry Tanfield has revealed his struggle in finding a new team for the 2021 season, describing the situation as “just a bit s**t”.
By Chris Marshall-Bell •
-
Nearly missing the start and struggling to clip in - Harry Tanfield’s Strava stats show how tough Vuelta a España time trial really was
Britain’s Harry Tanfield hit a milestone his career this week, riding his first Grand Tour time trial at the Vuelta a España.
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Ag2r Citroën Team to ride BMC bikes from 2021
The French team will switch from Eddy Merckx bikes to the Swiss bike brand
By Richard Windsor •
-
Tour de France 2020: On-bike footage shows moment AG2R rider crashes and has to borrow Julian Alaphilippe’s bike
On-bike footage has given an inside look at the moment an AG2R rider crashed at the Tour de France and finished the stage on Julian Alaphilippe’s spare bike.
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Greg Van Avermaet signs with Ag2r La Mondiale for 2021
Michaël Schär will also make the switch from CCC Team to Ag2r Citrôen Team next season
By Richard Windsor •
-
Romain Bardet pulls out of Mont Ventoux Dénivelé Challenge with injury
The AG2R La Mondiale rider fell on the first day of the Route d'Occitanie last week
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Romain Bardet will be leaving Ag2r La Mondiale, according to reports
Romain Bardet could be the next major Grand Tour star to change teams at the end of the season.
By Alex Ballinger •
-
10-hour work shifts before training: What it took for Oliver Naesen to turn pro at 25
'If they'd given me a contract for 10 years I would have signed it,' says the Belgian, as he re-lives his journey to becoming a cyclist for a living
By Jonny Long •
-
Harry Tanfield sets a rapid pace for 340km coast to coast ride
Harry Tanfield has added his name to the list of riders taking on some epic lockdown kilometres.
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Belgian pros take on staggering 365km ride around East Flanders during unexpected off-season
While Europe is struggling to deal with the effects of a coronavirus lockdown, two Belgian pros used the unexpected off-season to stack a staggering amount of kilometres in one ride.
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Harry Tanfield leaves Katusha-Alpecin to join Ag2r La Mondiale
Britain’s Harry Tanfield has secured a second season riding at WorldTour level with Ag2r La Mondiale.
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Eddy Merckx 525 launched at Eurobike
Why 525? That's the number of victories in Merckx's pro career
By Paul Norman •
-
Oliver Naesen rode a custom steel framed Eddy Merckx bike on stage 21 of the Tour de France
Modern steel and custom options from Eddy Merckx Cycles
By Paul Norman •
-
'We don't want to keep racing this way': Romain Bardet finishes tough first week in hometown at Tour de France 2019
Romain Bardet (Ag2r La Mondiale) ended Tour de France stage nine in Brioude with applause from his family and hope for the weeks to come.
By Gregor Brown •
-
Romain Bardet to lead Ag2r La Mondiale at Tour de France as French team announce squad
The Frenchman's chances of victory will be bolstered by the absence of both Chris Froome and Tom Dumoulin
By Jonny Long •
-
Samuel Dumoulin announces retirement at 38
Samuel Dumoulin has announced his retirement at 38 years old.
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Nans Peters powers alone to victory on stage 17 of Giro d’Italia 2019
Nans Peters unleashed a daring early solo attack to take victory on stage 17 of the Giro d'Italia.
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Giro d’Italia rider suffered asthma attack that caused him to crash into ravine on Mortirolo
A Giro d’Italia rider suffered a lucky escape while tackling the monstrous Mortirolo climb, when he suffered a violent asthma attack that caused him to fall into a ravine.
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Oliver Naesen says it's 'hard not to feel confident when I'm riding at this level' ahead of Paris-Roubaix
The Ag2r rider is one of the favourites to win on the cobbles this Sunday
By Jonny Long •
-
All AG2R-La Mondiale riders will be on Strava for 2019 season
Any Strava-addicts out there might be pleased to hear there’s a new reason to reason to check your feed and dish out some Kudos in 2018.
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Romain Bardet to skip Giro d'Italia to focus on Tour de France in 2019
The Frenchman has never ridden the Giro in his career, but says the Tour route suits him better
By Gregor Brown •
-
AG2R to ride Eddy Merckx bikes next season
A legendary name returns to the WorldTour
By Paul Norman •
-
Simon Yates cedes overall lead as Alexandre Geniez wins Vuelta a España 2018 stage 12
Jesus Herrada is the new leader of the Vuelta after getting in the day's breakaway
By Richard Windsor •
-
Factor releases limited edition Bardet and Champs Élysées O2 framesets
Frames and complete bikes as ridden by AG2R La Mondiale at the Tour
By Paul Norman •
-
Ag2r rider shares photo of the metal screws and pins that he's had in his back for the last six months
Ag2r La Mondiale's Jan Bakelants is now free of some of the metalwork that has been helping his four broken vertebrae to heal over the last six months.
By Henry Robertshaw •
