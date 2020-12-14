Ag2r La Mondiale release statement denying interest in Gianni Moscon 

Ag2r La Mondiale have released a statement saying they’re not in talks with Gianni Moscon.

The Italian pro, who has been consistently embroiled in controversy, is still contracted with British WorldTour squad Ineos Grenadiers for 2021, but a recent report linked Moscon with Ag2r.

Journalist Beppe Conti reported via Italian media RAI on Sunday that the 26-year-old might be considering a change of teams after his relationship with Ineos management may have deteriorated.

But in an unusual move French WorldTour squad Ag2r La Mondiale, which will become Ag2r-Citroen next season, released a public statement denying their interest in Moscon.

As reported by Cycling News, the team said: “ Contrary to reports from various media outlets, the AG2R La Mondiale team have never been in contact with Gianni Moscon.

“As indicated for several weeks, our recruitment for 2021 has ended.”

Last month Moscon confirmed he would extend his contract with Ineos after being mostly invisible for 2020.

This year Moscon started racing in the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana in February, then headed to the Tour de la Province and rode the Classics Opening Weekend.

But he was disqualified from Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne after he was caught on camera throwing a competitors bike out of the way, hitting another rider with it in the process after a crash – the latest in a long list of controversies that includes racially abusing a rider in 2017 and hitting another rider in the 2018 Tour de France.

>>> Tom Pidcock ‘comes of age’ as he beats Mathieu van der Poel to win the Telenet Superprestige Gavere

Moscon returned to racing after the coronavirus break at Strade Bianche, which he didn’t finish, then raced a series of Italian one-day races but with no notable results.

He ended his season with a 19th-place finish at the Giro dell’Appennino in mid-September.

During his career, Moscon has come close to winning some of the biggest races, including fifth in Paris-Roubaix, third in the Tour of Flanders, and fourth in the World Championships.