'Nobody wants to end their career like this' - French WorldTour pro forced to retire at 27

French WorldTour pro Eddy Finé has retired from cycling at the age of 27 following medical advice.

The Cofidis rider, who turned pro in 2020, struggled throughout his career with iliac artery endofibrosis, an issue that restricts blood flow to the legs.

After undergoing three surgeries over the past six years, he has now been declared “unfit” for cycling, his team confirmed in a statement.

“In consultation with the team’s medical staff, Eddy Finé has taken the difficult decision to end his sporting career,” Cofidis wrote. “The rider suffers from an iliac artery problem, which is not compatible with elite-level sport.”

Iliac artery endofibrosis is an uncommon condition that disproportionately affects cyclists, due to repetitive movement of the hips. Its symptoms include narrowing, scarring or kinking of the arteries around the hip and groin area, which leads to interrupted blood flow and pain in the lower limbs.

Finé explained that, with repeated efforts on the bike, his iliac artery became “clogged” and residue built up.

“I had been suffering for a while, and we exhausted all the options. I no longer had the choice, I was forced to stop competing,” he said. “For sure, it’s painful. Nobody wants to end their career like this.”

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Frenchman first underwent surgery on the issue during his debut year as a pro, in 2020. He was operated on again in September 2024, but “the sensations didn’t come back”, he said.

Following a third unsuccessful surgery in April this year, the decision was made to end his career. “Unfortunately, all the treatments have failed,” explained Cofidis boss Cédric Vasseur, who said the team was “saddened” to see Finé forced to retire.

“We wish him all the best for the future,” Vasseur said.

A post shared by Eddy Finé (@eddyfine) A photo posted by on

Amid his health complications, Finé only started seven races this season, and failed to finish five of them.

He made his Grand Tour debut in 2021 at the Vuelta a España, the only three-week race he rode, and also competed in Paris-Roubaix twice in his career. He retires with no professional wins.

“I had been suffering for a while with this, racking up medical appointments and hospital visits,” Finé said. “It has been a difficult period of my life. There’s obviously a lot of frustration.

“I don’t know yet what the future holds, but I’ll continue to have a big passion for cycling – I’ve dedicated my whole life to it. Whatever happens, I’ll always follow the team’s results.”