Martin managed to take the mountains jersey at the Vuelta a España but aside from that is was tough.

Along with that, the team announced that they will start up a women's professional team in 2022 to become the eighth team from the men's WorldTour to put investment into the women's side of the sport.

For some years now it's not been entirely clear what Cofidis' game plan has been at races like the Tour de France, where they've needed to rely on wildcard invitations for entry since losing their ProTour licence in 2009. But the team that once looked to be up-and-coming challengers soon after they first launched in 1997 (before being rocked by a series of doping scandals), are continuing to hedge their bets on the 2014 marquee signing of French sprinter Nacer Bouhanni.

Still rocking the all red look on their Orbea bikes, Bouhanni gives the team a sense of direction that they've perhaps been lacking recently. And though he's had his fair share of bad luck in 2015, the young sprinter's talents still looks the most likely avenue in them achieving a long-awaited Tour de France stage victory, particularly after an impressive spell at the Critérium du Dauphiné in 2015.

It was 2020 when the team had their big moment as they went into the WorldTour and made some pretty big signings. The biggest of which was Italian sprinter, Elia Viviani.

Viviani failed to win a single race, despite taking a couple of podiums in Australia at the start of the season, but they didn't materialise into wins.

But 2020 wasn't the best year for multiple reasons. Aside from the obvious disruption due to the Covid-19 global pandemic but also because the big signings didn't deliver aside from one, Guillaume Martin.

In 2021, the team have made more signings to strengthen both the sprint trains and the climbing support.