11 bikes stolen from French team Cofidis at Tour de France

Team's truck broken into overnight, police investigation underway

French team Cofidis had 11 bikes stolen from their team truck after Saturday's first stage of the Tour de France.

During the night, the door of the team's equipment truck was forced open, and the Look bikes were taken, "despite the security measures put in place", the team wrote in a statement.

