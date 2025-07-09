French police shoot knife attacker at Tour de France stage four finish

The 21-year-old man had allegedly stabbed an officer before being shot in the leg

A knife-wielding attacker was shot in the leg by police in the run-up to yesterday's Tour de France finish in Rouen.

According to French outlet Le Parisien, the attacker was a 21-year-old man, who appeared disorientated and was on the run from a hospital. He had allegedly threatened people and stabbed a police officer as the crowd waited for riders to arrive on stage four, which was won by UAE Team Emirates-XRG rider Tadej Pogačar.

