Tadej Pogačar wins stage 4 duel with Jonas Vingegaard to reclaim yellow at the Tour de France

The UAE Team Emirates rider held off the defending champion on a lightning descent of the Col du Galibier

Tadej Pogacar wins stage four of the 2024 Tour de France in Valloire
(Image credit: Getty Images / Thomas Samson)
By
published

Tadej Pogačar has won stage four of the Tour de France and reclaimed the yellow jersey in what was the race's first full-blown set-to with defending champion Jonas Vingegaard.

Pogačar attacked from a select group of favourites near the top of the Col du Galibier, immediately followed by his Danish rival. But by the summit Pogačar had a small gap, which he extended on the descent to take victory in Valloire at the foot of the mountain by 35 seconds.

