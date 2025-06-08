“That one was painful”: Tadej Pogacar celebrates his surprising Criterium du Dauphine bunch sprint victory

The Emirates-XRG rider shocked himself with his sprint finish

Tadej Pogacar celebrating his Stage 1 victory
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Alex Lancaster-Lennox
By
published

In the opening stage of the Criterium du Dauphine, a day built for the sprinters, Tadej Pogacar did the only thing he knows how to do - win.

The Emirates-XRG rider was part of a star-studded breakaway with only 6km to go and out-sprinted Jonas Vingegaard (Visma Lease a Bike) and Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) to start his campaign off strongly and take the first yellow jersey.

Alex Lancaster-Lennox
Alex Lancaster-Lennox

