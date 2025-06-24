João Almeida is the best stage racer this year, but will go to the Tour de France as Tadej Pogačar’s understudy - what’s next?

UAE Team Emirates-XRG are stuffed with excellent GC riders, but as long as Pogačar is there, what do the others do?

João Almeida and Tadej Pogačar at the 2024 Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket's avatar
By
published

Who is the most successful male GC rider this year? It’s not Remco Evenepoel, who’s yet to win a stage race in 2025, nor Jonas Vingegaard, who has only won the Volta ao Algarve, although both of whom have been affected by injury. Simon Yates won the Giro d’Italia, but it’s not him. It’s not even Tadej Pogačar, he of winning everything he can, who has won two WorldTour stage races this year - the UAE Tour and the Critérium du Dauphiné.

It’s João Almeida, Pogačar’s teammate at UAE Team Emirates-XRG, who has won Itzulia Basque Country, the Tour de Romandie, and the Tour de Suisse this season. Now, there are caveats there, there must be - the riders who have joined him on the podiums at these races have been Enric Mas and Max Schachmann at Itzulia, Lenny Martinez and UAE’s Jay Vine at Romandie, and Kévin Vaquelin and Oscar Onley at Suisse. While Almeida can only beat what is in front of him, none of these six rank inside the UCI top 10 ranking, and cycling’s GC ‘big four’ - Evenepoel, Vingegaard, Primož Roglič and Pogačar - were all absent.

Adam Becket
Adam Becket

News editor at Cycling Weekly, Adam brings his weekly opinion on the goings on at the upper echelons of our sport. This piece is part of The Leadout, a newsletter series from Cycling Weekly and Cyclingnews. To get this in your inbox, subscribe here. As ever, email adam.becket@futurenet.com - should you wish to add anything, or suggest a topic.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1