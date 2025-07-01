Tadej Pogačar is the overwhelming favourite for the Tour de France, but that doesn’t mean he’s nailed on to win

The UAE Team Emirates-XRG rider has won 11 times from 22 race days in 2025, but the Tour shouldn’t be declared over just yet

There are things in life that feel pre-destined, nailed on. The results of that election where the opinion polls only point one way, the football match between giant and minnow, the film in Oscars season which seems on a one-way course for Best Picture.

The mood music at the moment is that the same applies to the 2025 Tour de France, with Tadej Pogačar of UAE Team Emirates-XRG heading to the race as the outstanding favourite to win his fourth yellow jersey.

