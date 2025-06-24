'Some of those early stages will really open up the race' - The opening week of Tour de France is not to be missed, says Fred Wright

Former British national champion is predicting a series of Classics style stages in which anything can happen

Fred Wright
Wright in action at the Critérium du Dauphiné
It would be easy to look at the first ten stages of the Tour de France and come to the conclusion that it's going to be a subdued affair, a damp squib before the real action in the mountains gets underway, and an opportunity to do something else instead of sitting and watching the race all day. But after studying the route in detail, Bahrain Victorious' Fred Wright says the reality will be the complete opposite as he gets set to travel to Lille next week.

"The first week at the Tour is going to be so exciting," he said. "That's because some of those early stages will really open up the race, I can see Tadej [Pogačar] maybe trying to gain bonus seconds on Jonas [Vingegaard]. That might mean he ends up winning a few of the stages but none of them are hard enough that other guys won't also be in the mix too. That’s what we as a team will probably be hoping for in the first ten days or so too."

