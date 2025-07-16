'These are some of my best legs, but that's the Tour de France' - Fred Wright comes close again on breakaway stage 11

Bahrain-Victorious rider spent 92km out front in Toulouse, but finished seventh after brutal day

Fred Wright attacks on stage 11 of the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Fred Wright is exhausted, having just spent his afternoon in the breakaway at the Tour de France on stage 11, chasing that elusive stage win which he has been so close to multiple times. What he wants is to spin his legs out on his turbo trainer, but his bike has been taken away for testing, and his spare isn't here yet. What he probably doesn't want to do is answer questions about another near-miss, especially not when the moment he was dropped from the front of the race is being shown on the big screen, 100m away.

It reminded me of that moment in The Simpsons when Lisa breaks Ralph Wiggum's heart, live on TV, and is forced to re-watch it by her brother, Bart: "If you look closely you can actually pinpoint the exact moment his heart breaks in two," Bart said.

