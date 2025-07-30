'The peloton is no longer my place' - time trial specialist Ellen van Dijk announces retirement

Van Dijk calls time on a legendary cycling career that spanned two decades

Ellen van Dijk
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Anne-Marije Rook's avatar
By
published

Time trial powerhouse Ellen van Dijk has announced that the 2025 season will be her last, closing the chapter on a decorated cycling career that spanned two decades. The 38-year-old Dutchwoman, currently riding for Lidl-Trek, shared the news during a guest appearance on the Dutch sports programme De Avondetappe.

“I still very much enjoy it. And I think time trialing is the most beautiful thing there is, but cycling isn’t just about time trialing,” Van Dijk said. “Riding in the peloton, I just no longer enjoy that. I feel that it’s no longer my place. I have teammates who are literally half my age. There's a new generation of riders now."

