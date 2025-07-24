Lizzie Deignan retires from cycling with surprise announcement

Former world champion reveals she is pregnant with third child

Lizzie Deignan at the 2024 RideLondon Classique stage one
(Image credit: Getty Images / Alex Broadway)
Tom Davidson's avatar
By
published

Lizzie Deignan, former world champion and pioneer of women's professional cycling, has announced her immediate retirement from the sport.

The decision was made as the 36-year-old is pregnant with her third child, due in February 2026. Deignan was due to finish her career at the end of this season, but has now brought her retirement forward.

