'We lived the dream, winning on some of cycling's biggest stages' - Caleb Ewan retires, 'effective immediately'

Ineos Grenadiers sprinter says last two seasons took a 'significant toll' on his relationship with cycling

Caleb Ewan has retired from cycling "effective immediately", with the Australian sprinter saying that the last two seasons took a "significant toll" on his relationship with the sport.

The 30-year-old, who signed for Ineos Grenadiers in January, has won two races this season, but wrote on Instagram on Tuesday morning that the feeling of winning "faded quicker than it used to".

