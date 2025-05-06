'We lived the dream, winning on some of cycling's biggest stages' - Caleb Ewan retires, 'effective immediately'

Caleb Ewan has retired from cycling "effective immediately", with the Australian sprinter saying that the last two seasons took a "significant toll" on his relationship with the sport.

The 30-year-old, who signed for Ineos Grenadiers in January, has won two races this season, but wrote on Instagram on Tuesday morning that the feeling of winning "faded quicker than it used to".

Ewan won five stages of the Tour de France, five stages at the Giro d'Italia and a stage of the Vuelta a España, as well as a host more sprint victories - 65 in total across his 13-season career as a pro.

This season, he won stages at Coppi e Bartali and then at Itzulia Basque Country, the latter his first WorldTour win since 2022. Ewan had a difficult 2023, which saw him depart Lotto Dstny early after a "difficult year" bound for Jayco AlUla, where he was then put in a "bad situation", he has previously said.

In a lengthy statement on Instagram this week, Ewan wrote: "After much thought, I've decided to retire from professional cycling, effective immediately. This sport has been a major part of my life, shaping my path and offering experiences I'll carry with me forever.

"Over the course of my 11-year career, I've accomplished more than I ever imagined possible. From personal milestones to professional achievements, the journey has exceeded every expectation I once had, and I'm deeply grateful for the opportunities, challenges, and growth that have shaped my life.

"For as long as I can remember, my world has revolved around racing," he continued. "The intense routine, the sacrifice, the search for constant improvement, the hunger to win it's been my rhythm, my identity. But what once felt like everything to me no longer does. The last few years haven't been easy but in 2025 I found something again -not just legs, but belief-thanks to the Ineos Grenadiers. They gave me space, trust, and the environment to rediscover what I am capable of. I won again. I felt like myself again and I felt respected again. For that, I can't thank them enough.

"But the truth is that even when I crossed the line first, that feeling-the one you chase for years faded quicker than it used to," Ewan wrote. "My experiences of the past two seasons, in particular the second half of 2024, has taken a significant toll on my relationship with the sport. I'm happy I didn't let that period define the end of my career and I am proud of what I achieved in a short but successful time with the Ineos Grenadiers.

"There are so many people to thank -too many to list who've supported me, challenged me, and believed in me throughout the years, and I would like to mention a few: John Allert, Scott Drawer, Mehdi Kordi, Paddy Harrison, and everyone at Ineos Grenadiers. You helped me write one last chapter the way I wanted to. You helped me walk away with pride on my terms. The team is most definitely on the right path with such an exciting future, and I look forward to supporting Ineos Grenadiers forever after."

Ewan went on to thank his former teammates and staff members: "Together, we lived the dream - winning on some of cycling's biggest stages. Those memories and friendships will stay with me forever."

He also paid tribute to his country of Australia, his long-term manager Jason, his parents, and his wife and children.

"This journey hasn't just been mine, it's been ours," he concluded. "Your love, patience and belief never wavered, even when things were hard. I couldn't have done any of it without you."