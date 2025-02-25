Caleb Ewan says he was put in a 'bad situation' by Jayco AlUla before he joined Ineos Grenadiers

Ewan joined Ineos Grenadiers in January after spending just one year with Jayco AlUla

Caleb Ewan
(Image credit: © Zac WiLLIAMS SWpix.com)
Tom Thewlis
By
published
in News

Caleb Ewan has said he contemplated retirement before joining Ineos Grenadiers after being put in a “bad situation” by his previous team, Jayco AlUla.

Ewan signed a one year deal with Ineos in January after a deal to move to XDS Astana reportedly fell through. The 30-year-old Australian had a contract in place with Jayco AIUla for 2025, but he was then left off the team’s list of riders on its official website.

Tom Thewlis
Tom Thewlis
News and Features Writer

Tom has been writing for Cycling Weekly since 2022 and his news stories, rider interviews and features appear both online and in the magazine. 

Since joining the team, he has reported from some of professional cycling's biggest races and events including the Tour de France and the World Championships in Glasgow. He has also covered major races elsewhere across the world. As well as on the ground reporting, Tom writes race reports from the men's and women's WorldTour and focuses on coverage of UK domestic cycling. 

 

