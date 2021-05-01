His talent was recognised, and Ewan signed to the Australian Institute of Sport development team for the 2013 season. He immediately found success, claiming the Mitchelton Wines Bay Classic series in his native Australia, then going on to take numerous victories, including two stages of the Tour de l'Avenir.

Caleb Ewan (Photo by Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images)

Nationality: Australian

Date of birth: July 11, 1994

Team: Lotto-Soudal

Twitter: @CalebEwan

In 2020, Ewan started his season in Australia where he took two stages at the Santos Tour Down Under before not finishing the Race Torquay and finishing 7th at the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road race. He headed to the UAE Tour after that, taking 2nd on stage one but taking victory on the Hatta Dam on stage two, that race was cancelled before the end of the race due to the global pandemic. He then went to Paris-Nice but didn't get close to a stage win. After the lockdown was lifted he came 2nd at Milano-Torino before a poor finish at Milan-San Remo. A stage in the Tour de Wallonie set him up for the Tour de France where he won stage three into Sisteron.

It was announced in early 2018 that Ewan would ride that years Tour, a significant opportunity for the Australian. However, before the race commenced, team director Matt White removed Ewan from the lineup, instead focusing solely on Adam Yates rather than diluting the team objectives. White commented that Ewan's lacklustre performances through the 2018 season was a driver.

He was signed by the Orica-GreenEdge team as a stagiaire at the end of the 2014 season, and commenced 2015 as a full member of the WorldTour squad. He amassed an impressive tally of wins, including a stage of the Vuelta a España in his first ever Grand Tour appearance.

Once again, Ewan's 2017 started with a strong showing in his 'home' races, winning the People's Choice Classic for a second consecutive year and dominating the Tour Down Under's sprint stages before going on to claim his second career Grand Tour victory on stage seven of the Giro d'Italia.

This forced Ewans hand and he signed with Lotto-Soudal for the 2019 season. He claimed early stage victories in the UAE and Turkey tour. However, this was merely a premonition for the rest of the season. He dominated the sprints at the Giro, taking home 2 stages and a second, before pulling out on stage 12 to focus on the tour. His form continued, with three stage wins at the Tour, including the much heralded stage into Paris. This result secured his position as one of the greatest sprinters of his generation.

Caleb Ewan is one of the most exciting new sprint prospects to emerge from the professional peloton in recent years. His low-on-the-bike sprint style is reminiscent of British star Mark Cavendish, and he looks set to emulate the Manxman's glittering career.

Ewan was a prolific junior rider, claiming Australian junior national titles in a variety of disciplines: road race, criterium, track and time trial.

With eight wins so far in the Grand Tours, the future looks bright for the powerful Australian.

The following season started well in his native Australia, with victories in the People's Choice Classic, Tour Down Under and Mitchelton Wines Bay Classic but his form appeared to wane as he reached Europe. An appearance at the Giro d'Italia saw him withdraw without a win, and he missed the Tour de France and Vuelta, but he later netted a stage victory in the Tour of Britain.