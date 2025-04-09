Could Caleb Ewan be Ineos Grenadiers' first Tour de France sprinter since Mark Cavendish? 'That's my goal'
"All I can do is try to win as much as possible and prove that I deserve to be there," says Australian
Over a decade has passed since Ineos Grenadiers last sent a sprinter to the Tour de France. The year was 2012. The rider? A 27-year-old Mark Cavendish, racing in the world champion’s jersey for the then-called Team Sky.
Cavendish won three stages that edition, including the closing one on Paris’s Champs-Élysées. The following year, he signed for Omega Pharma - Quick-Step, Team Sky nailed down its focus to GC domination, and the team never brought a sprinter to the Tour again.
That could all change this July. A late recruit to Ineos Grenadiers’ roster this season, Caleb Ewan has begun his campaign with intent. Victory on debut at Coppi e Bartali was followed on Tuesday by a first WorldTour win in three years at Itzulia Basque Country. Now, the 30-year-old says, his big ambition is to make the Tour squad, following in Cavendish’s footsteps.
“In an ideal world, if all goes well, I can go to the Tour de France. That’s my goal,” Ewan told Cycling Weekly last week at the launch of SunGod’s London store.
“I don’t know exactly what their plan is, and I guess it depends on how everyone’s going in the team, what kind of direction they want to go for when it comes to that.”
From 2012 to 2019, the British WorldTour squad ruled over the Tour, winning seven out of eight editions through Bradley Wiggins, Chris Froome, Geraint Thomas and Egan Bernal.
That stranglehold has slipped in recent years, however. Ineos Grenadiers' highest-placed finisher in 2024 was Carlos Rodríguez in seventh. Stage wins have also proved hard to come by, with the team's riders collecting four over the last five years.
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
“In an ideal world for [the team] as well, I will also get to a really good level that they think I can compete for wins at the Tour,” said Ewan, already a five-time stage winner.
“I think there are maybe seven or eight opportunities in the Tour for a sprinter. That’s seven or eight opportunities, if I can be going good, that the team has extra. I think they’re really on board with that as well, and I think they’ll definitely try to help me try to get to that point.”
After a winless edition in 2024, could a rejuvenated Ewan bring the spark Ineos Grenadiers need?
The Australian’s calendar will see him race the Tour de Romandie, Four Days of Dunkerque, Tour of Norway, and the Baloise Belgium Tour before selection for the Grand Tour is made. If his form continues, his claim for a spot will be compelling.
“All I can do is try to win as much as possible and prove that I deserve to be there,” Ewan said.
Thirteen years on from the last, a winning sprinter would be a welcome addition for the team.
Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is fluent in French and Spanish, and holds a master's degree in International Journalism. Since 2020, he has been the host of The TT Podcast, offering race analysis and rider interviews.
An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill, and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides. His best result is 28th in a hill-climb competition, albeit out of 40 entrants.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Will it be a wet Paris-Roubaix?
The weather forecast looks at the very least overcast for the men's race on Sunday, with gusts set for both Saturday and Sunday too
By Adam Becket Published
-
British team blocked from competing in key Spring Classics
Hess Cycling not invited to Amstel Gold Race
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
Extra wildcard team approved for Tour de France, Giro d'Italia and Vuelta a España
Number of teams to increase from 22 to 23 at men's Grand Tours
By Tom Davidson Published
-
'An unprecedented opportunity for brands to be part of the evolution' - Ineos Grenadiers sponsor hunt steps up with sales agency partnership
Sportfive have been employed to find "non-endemic global partners for the team"
By Adam Becket Published
-
Jonas Vingegaard out of Volta a Catalunya after Paris-Nice crash
Visma-Lease a Bike say two-time Tour de France winner needs more time to recover from wrist injury sustained in France last week
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
'We've all got a little bit extra in us this year' - Ineos Grenadiers recapture 'fighting spirit' with aggressive Paris-Nice display
British team continue to put tumultuous 2024 behind them with momentum and a new found mentality
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
Matteo Jorgenson aiming to 'set the bar higher' and target a Grand Tour after securing second Paris-Nice title
American explained that targeting a win in one of the sport's biggest three-week races was now the logical next step in his career
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
Matteo Jorgenson rules out Tour de France leadership after Jonas Vingegaard's withdrawal from Paris-Nice
The American is on the cusp of a second consecutive victory at the Race to the Sun
By Tom Thewlis Published
-