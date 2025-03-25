'There’s no better way to start' - Caleb Ewan wins on debut for Ineos Grenadiers

Australian took the victory in a sprint finish on stage one of the Coppi e Bartali race in Italy

Caleb Ewan won at the first time of asking for Ineos Grenadiers on Tuesday, sprinting to victory on stage one of the Settimana Coppi e Bartali in Bondeno.

Ineos controlled the race for much of the day, with Ewan timing his jump to perfection to take the win after a flawless leadout from his teammates, including Ben Swift. Ewan joined the team after coming to mutual agreement to leave Australian outfit Jayco-AlUla during the off-season.

