Caleb Ewan signs for Ineos Grenadiers - 'I can’t wait to get started'

Australian sprinter signs one year contract with British squad after leaving Jayco AlUla

Caleb Ewan on a podium in 2024
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket
By
published
in News

Caleb Ewan has signed for Ineos Grenadiers from Jayco AlUla, bringing an end to the mystery of the Australian sprinter's whereabouts.

The 30-year-old, a five-time Tour de France stage winner, was thought to have a contract for 2025 with Jayco, but was then left of the squad's website. There were rumours that a deal to sign for XDS Astana had fallen through, but Ewan has now turned up at Ineos Grenadiers on a one-year deal.

