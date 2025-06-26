Ineos Grenadiers sign 16-year-old Spanish talent

Benjamín Noval will ride for the WorldTour squad from 2027, after he finishes his junior days

Benjamín Noval at the CX World Championships
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket's avatar
By
published

Ineos Grenadiers have signed 16-year-old Benjamín Noval, who will ride for the team from 2027 after completing his time at junior level.

The young Spaniard has won 14 times this season, including the GC and youth classifications at both Vuelta Ciclista al Besaya and GP F.W.R Baron, and is the reigning junior Spanish cyclo-cross champion.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Adam Becket
Adam Becket
News editor

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling, he's happy. Before joining CW in 2021 he spent two years writing for Procycling. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds.

Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to riding bikes.