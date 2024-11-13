Ineos Grenadiers to partner with German development team for 2025

Ineos set to partner with German Continental squad Lotto Kern-Haus PSD Bank as an official development partner

Ineos Grenadiers at the Tour of Guangxi
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Thewlis
By
published
in News

Ineos Grenadiers have confirmed that the team will have a development squad partner for 2025, opening up a new pathway to the WorldTour.

As of next year the British giants will partner with German UCI Continental team Lotto Kern-Haus PSD Bank in order to provide a “finishing school” for young riders. It is the first time Ineos has had an official development partner, something other big teams like Visma-Lease a Bike, UAE Team Emirates, Lidl-Trek and Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe already have, with development Continental teams.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Tom Thewlis
Tom Thewlis
News and Features Writer

Tom has been writing for Cycling Weekly since 2022 and his news stories, rider interviews and features appear both online and in the magazine. 

Since joining the team, he has reported from some of professional cycling's biggest races and events including the Tour de France and the World Championships in Glasgow. He has also covered major races elsewhere across the world. As well as on the ground reporting, Tom writes race reports from the men's and women's WorldTour and focuses on coverage of UK domestic cycling. 

 

Latest
You might also like