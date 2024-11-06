Ineos' Director of Racing, Steve Cummings, confirms he is leaving the team after not attending a race since June

Announcement comes after months of uncertainty surrounding Cummings' position

Steve Cummings
Cummings (left) at the Critérium du Dauphiné
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Thewlis
By
published
in News

Steve Cummings has confirmed that he has left his role as Director of Racing at Ineos Grenadiers after months of uncertainty surrounding his future and position on the team.

Cummings was promoted to his senior role at the back end of last year. He was then controversially left out of the team’s on-the-ground management group at the Tour de France and was not seen at a race again. His last race in person for the team was June’s Critérium du Dauphiné.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Tom Thewlis
Tom Thewlis
News and Features Writer

Tom has been writing for Cycling Weekly since 2022 and his news stories, rider interviews and features appear both online and in the magazine. 