Steve Cummings replaced by Tom Pidcock's coach in Tour of Britain management team shake-up at Ineos Grenadiers

Cummings was on the provisional start list submitted to the race organiser, but was replaced by Kurt Bogaerts

Ineos Grenadiers
Tom Pidcock and the Ineos Grenadiers squad before the start of stage one of the Tour of Britain on Tuesday
(Image credit: SWpix.com)
Tom Thewlis
By
published
in News

Steve Cummings appeared set to make a return to working as a directeur sportif (DS) on the ground for Ineos Grenadiers at the Tour of Britain Men this week, but was replaced just before the race began, by Tom Pidcock’s coach, Kurt Bogaerts

Cummings has not been physically present at races for the team since he was seen at the Critérium du Dauphiné in early June. Despite being promoted to director of racing in December last year, he was also left out of the team’s on the ground race management group for all three Grand Tours this year, including the Tour de France

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Tom Thewlis
Tom Thewlis

Tom has been writing for Cycling Weekly since 2022 and his news stories, rider interviews and features appear both online and in the magazine. 

Since joining the team, he has reported from some of professional cycling's biggest races and events including the Tour de France and the World Championships in Glasgow. He has also covered races elsewhere across the world. 

As well as on the ground reporting, Tom writes race reports from the men's and women's WorldTour and helps with coverage of UK domestic cycling. 

 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸