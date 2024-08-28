Tour of Britain Men 2024 complete guide: Race route, contenders, and stage previews

Your essential information to the UK's biggest men's stage race

Tour of Britain 2023
(Image credit: SWPix.com/Alex Whitehead)
Jump to category:
Tom Thewlis
By ,
published
in News

The UK’s premier elite men’s race returns in a new format this September, now run by British Cycling. The Tour of Britain Men looked like it could be in doubt at times over the past year, but it is now back, with new sponsorship too, from Lloyds Bank.

A familiar, tough route, which takes place over six stages from Kelso in Scotland to Felixstowe in Suffolk, beginning on 3 September, will see riders tackle a variety of terrain, from lumpy courses in the opening days, to a final fast sprint stage, all on Britain’s grippy roads.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Tour of Britain 2024 stages
StageDateStartFinishDistance
1Tuesday, 3 SeptemberKelsoKelso181.9km
2Wednesday, 4 SeptemberDarlingtonRedcar152.1km
3Thursday, 5 SeptemberSheffieldBarnsley166.1km
4Friday, 6 SeptemberDerbyNewark138.5km
5Saturday, 7 SeptemberNorthamptonNorthampton146.9km
6Sunday, 8 SeptemberLowestoftFelixstowe158.4km

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Tom Thewlis
Tom Thewlis

Tom has been writing for Cycling Weekly since 2022 and his news stories, rider interviews and features appear both online and in the magazine. 

Since joining the team, he has reported from some of professional cycling's biggest races and events including the Tour de France and the World Championships in Glasgow. He has also covered races elsewhere across the world. 

As well as on the ground reporting, Tom writes race reports from the men's and women's WorldTour and helps with coverage of UK domestic cycling. 

 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸