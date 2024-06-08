Oscar Onley returns to racing after third collarbone break in eight months

Scot makes comeback for dsm-firmenich-Post NL at the Tour de Suisse after training stint at altitude

Oscar Onley at Itzulia 2024
Oscar Onley on the attack during Itzulia 2024
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Dan Challis
By
published

Oscar Onley (dsm-firmenich-Post NL) will make his comeback from a collarbone injury at the Tour de Suisse on Sunday and is itching to compete again after a year strewn with injury.

Onley has suffered setback after setback since breaking his collarbone on just the second day of his grand tour debut at La Vuelta a España last year. He returned from that injury to take an impressive win atop Willunga Hill at the Tour Down Under in January before breaking his collarbone again a week later.

Dan Challis

Dan Challis is a freelance journalist based in the Scottish Borders. As well as writing for Cycling Weekly and CyclingNews, Dan also writes a weekly newsletter called Global Peloton.

