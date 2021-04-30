Tour de Suisse
Where: Switzerland
When: June 6-13 2020
Rank: UCI WorldTour
The race traditionally features a mixture of time trials, relatively flat stages for the sprinters and high mountains. In the past, the weather has also played a part in the event, with the high mountain passes often affected by poor conditions and snowfall.
The outgoing edition was won by Egan Bernal, and served as a preparation race for the Tour de France.
Tour de Suisse 2021 stages
Tour de Suisse: Recent winners
Along with the Critérium du Dauphiné, the Tour de Suisse is one of the key preparation events for riders taking part in the Tour de France, in addition to being a prestigious race in its own right. In 2021, it takes place between June 6-13.
Bernal was on fine form as he beat Bahrain-Merida's Rohan Dennis to the overall win, before going on to win the Tour.
The 2020 race did not go ahead due to the Coronavirus pandemic but should return in 2021.
2020: No race
2019: Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos
2018: Richie Porte (Aus) BMC
2017: Simon Špilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
2016: Miguel Ángel López (Col) Astana
2015: Simon Špilak (Slo) Katusha
2014: Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
2013: Rui Costa (Por) Movistar Team
2012: Rui Costa (Por) Movistar Team
2011: Levi Leiphemier (USA) RadioShack
2010: Fränk Schleck (Lux) Saxo Bank
2009: Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Saxo Bank
2008: Roman Kreuziger (Lux) Liquigas
2007: Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Caisse D'Epargne
Latest
Stefan Küng goes solo to deny Classics stars in second Digital Swiss Five virtual race
Time trial star Stefan Küng was utterly dominant in the second race of the Digital Swiss Five virtual series, winning ahead of Team Ineos rider Filippo Ganna.
WorldTour teams sign up for virtual races by the Tour de Suisse later this month
A selection of the world’s best teams will do virtual battle in an online edition of the Tour de Suisse.
-
Five things we learned from the Tour de Suisse 2019
Egan Bernal provided another glimpse of his immense talent
-
Egan Bernal: 'If Geraint Thomas is better than me I will help him at the Tour de France'
The Colombian heads off to his second Tour de France after taking the overall victory at the Tour de Suisse
-
'Two days ago I just wanted to finish and be on holiday' says Hugh Carthy after maiden WorldTour victory
The Brit went on a 96km solo breakaway to win the final stage
-
Hugh Carthy takes first WorldTour victory after thrilling solo breakaway on stage nine of the Tour de Suisse
The Brit was out front for most of the day as Egan Bernal secured the overall race victory
-
Watch: Egan Bernal nearly loses control of bike in moment that could have ended hopes of Tour de Suisse victory
The young Colombian managed to stay upright in incident that would have most likely cost him the race lead
-
Yves Lampaert wins stage eight time trial as Egan Bernal survives scare to keep race lead at the Tour de Suisse
The Colombian rode well as he managed to hold off Rohan Dennis to keep the yellow jersey
-
Egan Bernal takes stage seven summit victory as he extends overall lead at the Tour de Suisse
The Colombian went on the offensive as he looked to take as much time as possible ahead of tomorrow's time trial
-
Egan Bernal explodes into race lead at Tour de Suisse 2019 as Antwan Tolhoek holds on to win stage six
Egan Bernal fired his way into the race lead on stage six of the Tour de Suisse, as Antwan Tolhoek narrowly took stage honours.
-