Where: Switzerland

When: June 6-13 2020

Rank: UCI WorldTour

The race traditionally features a mixture of time trials, relatively flat stages for the sprinters and high mountains. In the past, the weather has also played a part in the event, with the high mountain passes often affected by poor conditions and snowfall.

The outgoing edition was won by Egan Bernal, and served as a preparation race for the Tour de France.

Tour de Suisse 2021 stages

Tour de Suisse: Recent winners

Key info: Start list | Live TV guide

Stage nine of the Tour de Suisse 2019 (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Along with the Critérium du Dauphiné, the Tour de Suisse is one of the key preparation events for riders taking part in the Tour de France, in addition to being a prestigious race in its own right. In 2021, it takes place between June 6-13.

Bernal was on fine form as he beat Bahrain-Merida's Rohan Dennis to the overall win, before going on to win the Tour.

The 2020 race did not go ahead due to the Coronavirus pandemic but should return in 2021.

Stage 1, TBC

Stage 2, TBC

Stage 3, TBC

Stage 4, TBC

Stage 5, TBC

Stage 6, TBC

Stage 7, TBC

Stage 8, TBC

Stage 9, TBC

2020: No race

2019: Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos

2018: Richie Porte (Aus) BMC

2017: Simon Špilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin

2016: Miguel Ángel López (Col) Astana

2015: Simon Špilak (Slo) Katusha

2014: Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida

2013: Rui Costa (Por) Movistar Team

2012: Rui Costa (Por) Movistar Team

2011: Levi Leiphemier (USA) RadioShack

2010: Fränk Schleck (Lux) Saxo Bank

2009: Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Saxo Bank

2008: Roman Kreuziger (Lux) Liquigas

2007: Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Caisse D'Epargne