Felix Gall powers to first major career win and overall race lead on stage four of Tour de Suisse
Gall takes over the GC lead from Mattias Skjelmose with Remco Evenepoel in third
Felix Gall (AG2R Citroën) climbed to a first-ever win on the WorldTour on stage four of the Tour de Suisse in Leukerbad and took over the overall race lead.
On the long climb to the finish, the Austrian simply had too much for the rest of his rivals and managed to maintain enough of a gap to the chasers including Romain Bardet (DSM), Wilco Kelderman (Jumbo-Visma) and Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step) to hold on for the victory.
As the stage neared its finale, Bardet launched a series of attacks as he looked to bridge up to the AG2R rider. However, the Frenchman was unable to force enough of a gap to the rest of the overall race favourites.
“I’m still a little bit overwhelmed with the situation, I don’t really know what to think,” Gall said afterwards. “It’s my first professional victory here at the Tour de Suisse and now I also have the leader's jersey.
"Yesterday I felt super good, I’m in the shape of my life, so we said this morning that if I felt the same as yesterday on the last climb, I have to give it a try.”
The Austrian went from distance as he made his bid for victory, and attacked on the steepest section of the long final climb to Dorben with 22 kilometres still to race. Gall powered past the remnants of the day’s breakaway, leaving nothing to chance after narrowly missing out to Mattias Skjelmose (Trek-Segafredo) on stage three.
“I didn’t think it would really be possible as it was still a long way to the finish line,” Gall added. “But I had to give it a try. If I have the best legs of my life, I’m not going to wait in the bunch and look at the others.”
Evenepoel snatched second place ahead of Skjelmose to put him third overall, 16 seconds back from Gall ahead of another mountain test on stage five. Gall explained that with several tough days to come in the high mountains, as well as yet another time trial, overall victory would be a tall order.
“I hope I can enjoy all of this,” he said. “We’ll see what’s possible tomorrow. It’s a little bit of a different stage with longer climbs and also at altitude. We will see how it suits me, it’s a little bit of a new experience for me as it's the first time I’m able to race at this level. Then also the TT is not exactly [one of] my strengths at the moment.
“If I want to get a nice result in the GC, I also think I have to do a good race tomorrow and maybe again try to gain some time. For now I’m just happy with the win today.”
Meanwhile Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates) had a disappointing day and lost over a minute to the rest of the favourites. The Spaniard came into the day third overall, but dropped to sixth after losing time.
The Swiss stage race will continue tomorrow with a 211 kilometre test - featuring nearly 5,000 metres of elevation - between Fiesch and La Punt.
Thank you for reading 10 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Tom is a News and Features Writer at Cycling Weekly, and previously worked in communications at Oxford Brookes University. Alongside his day job, prior to starting with the team, he wrote a variety of different pieces as a contributor to a cycling website, Casquettes and Bidons, which included interviews with up and coming British riders.
-
-
Zwift ups its game with Play handlebar controllers that let you steer, brake and 'power up'
The new hardware will bring more functionality as Zwift looks to gamify indoor training
By Joe Baker • Published
-
The Moots Routt YBB gravel bike: a soft-tail gravel steed for the rowdiest days
We rode and tested the Moots Routt YBB, a titanium gravel bike with 20mm rear-end suspension. Here's what we thought.
By Anne-Marije Rook • Published
-
Mattias Skjelmose drops Remco Evenepoel to take Tour de Suisse lead and stage three victory
22-year-old tops GC by 17 seconds ahead of world champion
By Tom Davidson • Published
-
Greg Van Avermaet, Olympic champion, Roubaix winner, to retire from cycling at the end of 2023
The Belgian says he has "no regrets" as he will head out of the peloton aged 38
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Geraint Thomas takes overall victory at Tour de Suisse as Remco Evenepoel wins stage eight time-trial
The Welshman has found his form ahead of the Tour de France
By Pete Trifunovic • Last updated
-
Thibaut Pinot wins Tour de Suisse stage seven as Sergio Higuita takes the overall lead
The Frenchman secured his second win of the year
By Pete Trifunovic • Last updated
-
Covid threatens to disrupt Tour de France line-up
Virus sweeps through the peloton at key preparation races with Tour de Suisse race leader Vlasov forced to abandon
By Tom Thewlis • Last updated
-
Adam Yates out of Tour de Suisse with covid
Brit returns a positive test for coronavirus but the rest of Ineos Grenadiers will race on in Switzerland.
By Tom Thewlis • Last updated
-
Jumbo-Visma forced out of the Tour de Suisse due to Covid-19 case
Team says fresh positive will not effect Tour de France selection
By Tom Thewlis • Published
-
'I didn't know if I was going to get back on the top step': Daryl Impey on 'special' Tour de Suisse victory after breaking pelvis in 2021
South African takes first win in over two years, his first for Israel-Premier Tech
By Adam Becket • Published