Mattias Skjelmose drops Remco Evenepoel to take Tour de Suisse lead and stage three victory
22-year-old tops GC by 17 seconds ahead of world champion
Mattias Skjelmose (Trek-Segafredo) climbed to stage victory and the race lead at the Tour de Suisse, dropping world champion Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step) on stage three's final ascent to Villars-sur-Ollon.
The 22-year-old was one of just two riders who followed Evenepoel when he attacked on the category-one climb. With 2.5km to go, Skjelmose then drifted away from the Belgian, following AG2R Citröen’s Felix Gall, who he beat in a two-up dash to the line.
The victory marked the Dane’s third of the season, and his first at WorldTour level. He now leads the GC by 17 seconds ahead of Evenepoel, while Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates) sits in third at 24 seconds.
"I had a really big question mark about my climbing abilities," Skjelmose said afterwards. "Ok, this is not the hardest mountain stage, but it’s still a really long climb, and I did really good. I think we can put a little bit smaller question mark at least.”
When Evenepoel attacked with 6.5km remaining of the 11km climb, the yellow leader's jersey looked destined for his shoulders. "He was going really fast," Skjelmose said. "I wasn't sure [if I could beat him], to be honest."
The world champion, however, just a month after abandoning the Giro d'Italia with Covid-19, found himself dropped as the summit approached, first by Gall, then by the eventual stage winner. He was later tagged by a chase group led by Ayuso, who passed him and rode away for third place.
"I wasn't sure if Remco was playing games or if he was on the limit," Skjelmose said. "I was a little bit more worried about Felix, because when he attacked, he went really fast."
In sight of the finish line, Skjelmose continued to measure his effort, and held off Gall for his first WorldTour win, a feat he said was "incomparable" to the rest of his palmarès.
Asked if he is capable of holding the GC lead until the end, he said: “We hope so. We’re going to try our best. There are a lot of strong teams and it will be difficult but we will try our best. Hopefully we can do really well and defend it until the last TT, then it will be all up to me.”
The eight-day race will conclude on Sunday with an individual time trial to Abtwil.
Thank you for reading 10 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is the host of The TT Podcast, which covers both the men's and women's pelotons and has featured a number of prominent British riders.
An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides.
He's also fluent in French and Spanish and holds a master's degree in International Journalism.
-
-
CW5000 2023 Finishers club
Find out who has completed the 5,000 mile challenge. Keep logging your miles if you want to be added to the list
By Simon Richardson • Published
-
Specialized Crux Pro review - light, responsive and versatile
The performance-driven Crux Pro can work as gravel racer, cyclocross machine and even a capable road bike - but is it overpriced?
By Tom Couzens • Published
-
10 riders to watch in 2023
Here are 10 of the peloton's most gifted talents to look out for next season
By Tom Davidson • Published
-
Geraint Thomas takes overall victory at Tour de Suisse as Remco Evenepoel wins stage eight time-trial
The Welshman has found his form ahead of the Tour de France
By Pete Trifunovic • Last updated
-
Thibaut Pinot wins Tour de Suisse stage seven as Sergio Higuita takes the overall lead
The Frenchman secured his second win of the year
By Pete Trifunovic • Last updated
-
Covid threatens to disrupt Tour de France line-up
Virus sweeps through the peloton at key preparation races with Tour de Suisse race leader Vlasov forced to abandon
By Tom Thewlis • Last updated
-
Adam Yates out of Tour de Suisse with covid
Brit returns a positive test for coronavirus but the rest of Ineos Grenadiers will race on in Switzerland.
By Tom Thewlis • Last updated
-
Jumbo-Visma forced out of the Tour de Suisse due to Covid-19 case
Team says fresh positive will not effect Tour de France selection
By Tom Thewlis • Published
-
'I didn't know if I was going to get back on the top step': Daryl Impey on 'special' Tour de Suisse victory after breaking pelvis in 2021
South African takes first win in over two years, his first for Israel-Premier Tech
By Adam Becket • Published
-
'It's nice to be back': Peter Sagan downplays his first WorldTour win in over a year
Slovakian takes his maiden win for TotalEnergies, his first in ninth month, but his 18th Tour de Suisse stage
By Adam Becket • Published