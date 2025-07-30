'We look back not with sadness... but with immense pride': ITV bids farewell to the Tour de France

'I'm very proud of the standards that we've set on this production for a very long time'

Ned Boulting and David Millar commentate at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
By
published

“Well, that concludes today at the Tour and indeed our ITV coverage,” Ned Boulting directs into the camera as ITV concludes their coverage of the Tour de France, a sombre Dave Millar standing close by.

“So, let's leave you with this.

