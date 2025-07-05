'There's no way we're not going to be there' – Ned Boulting, David Millar and Lizzie Deignan launch plans for free audio and video Tour de France coverage

ITV's Tour de France coverage might be coming to an end this year, but it is not the end for Ned Boulting and David Millar at the race.

The pair, along with Lizzie Deignan, the best British rider of her generation, will be present on the roads of France next summer with NSF Live in France, a new free audio and video show throughout the race. The project launched on Saturday, and those interested are invited to register their support at Never Strays Far's website.

