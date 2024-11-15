'I don’t want to say goodbye to my kids anymore' - Lizzie Deignan to retire at end of 2025

The former world champion, Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix Femmes winner will ride on for one more year with Lidl-Trek

Lizzie Deignan at the 2024 RideLondon Classique stage one
(Image credit: Getty Images / Alex Broadway)
Adam Becket
By
published
in News

Lizzie Deignan will retire at the end of 2025, it was announced on Friday afternoon.

The Lidl-Trek rider, a former world and British national champion, and winner of Paris-Roubaix Femmes, Liège-Bastogne-Liège and the Tour of Flanders, will race on for one more season with her current team.

