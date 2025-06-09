'It's come full circle' - Lizzie Deignan signs off at final Tour of Britain Women

Former world champion passes on baton to next generation of Brits in retirement year

Lizzie Deignan cornering at the Tour of Britain Women
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Dan Challis's avatar
By
published

“Time to retire,” Lizzie Deignan responds when it’s pointed out to her that no rider has raced the Tour of Britain Women more times than she has. Of the ten editions of the race, she has competed in eight and won two. However, this year, it was one final lap for the rider who has spearheaded women’s cycling in the UK for the past decade, as she prepares to retire at the end of this season.

The 36-year-old has been competing in the women’s elite peloton since 2007 and was proud to race on British soil one final time, especially as the Tour of Britain Women kicked off at home in Yorkshire before winding its way north to a finish in Glasgow on Sunday.

Dan Challis
Dan Challis

Dan Challis is a freelance journalist based in the Scottish Borders. As well as writing for Cycling Weekly and CyclingNews, Dan also writes a weekly newsletter called Global Peloton.

