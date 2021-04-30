Lizzie Deignan (née Armitstead) has established herself as the dominant rider on the international women's road racing scene, having won the 2014 and 2015 UCI Women's World Cup series and taken the 2015 road race World Championship.

Her heart however was in road racing, and as soon as she began to focus on that with the Cervelo Test Team in 2010, she quickly starting amassing a strong list of results.

Major results: 2016 Tour of Flanders | 2015 road world champion | 2015 World Cup | 2014 World Cup | 2014 Ronde van Drenthe | 2012 Ghent Wevelgem | 2011 British title | 2009 track world champion

Nationality: British

Date of birth: 18/12/1988

From: Otley, Yorkshire

Height: 1.68m

Weight: 57kg

Team: Trek-Segafredo

Twitter: @lizziedeignan

Among her many victories, notable wins include the GC at the OVO Energy Women's Tour, Ronde Van Vlaanderen, Strade bianche and Tour of Flanders. She is often seen powering off the front, gaining a significant lead and staying out front for many kilometres to secure a hard fought win.

Having graduated through the British Cycling system, Deignan turned her back on international track racing after 2009 track world championships. She was part of the team that won gold in the women's team pursuit and had won several gold medals at World Cups that year.

A troubling period occurred in 2016 when Deignan missed a drugs test that almost saw her miss the Olympics games. She was accused of missing three tests within a 12 month period, but won a court case arguing the first missed case was the fault of the testing authorities.