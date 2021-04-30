Lizzie Deignan
Lizzie Deignan (née Armitstead) has established herself as the dominant rider on the international women's road racing scene, having won the 2014 and 2015 UCI Women's World Cup series and taken the 2015 road race World Championship.
Her heart however was in road racing, and as soon as she began to focus on that with the Cervelo Test Team in 2010, she quickly starting amassing a strong list of results.
Major results: 2016 Tour of Flanders | 2015 road world champion | 2015 World Cup | 2014 World Cup | 2014 Ronde van Drenthe | 2012 Ghent Wevelgem | 2011 British title | 2009 track world champion
>>>Lizzie Deignan profile and results
Nationality: British
Date of birth: 18/12/1988
From: Otley, Yorkshire
Height: 1.68m
Weight: 57kg
Team: Trek-Segafredo
Twitter: @lizziedeignan
Among her many victories, notable wins include the GC at the OVO Energy Women's Tour, Ronde Van Vlaanderen, Strade bianche and Tour of Flanders. She is often seen powering off the front, gaining a significant lead and staying out front for many kilometres to secure a hard fought win.
Having graduated through the British Cycling system, Deignan turned her back on international track racing after 2009 track world championships. She was part of the team that won gold in the women's team pursuit and had won several gold medals at World Cups that year.
A troubling period occurred in 2016 when Deignan missed a drugs test that almost saw her miss the Olympics games. She was accused of missing three tests within a 12 month period, but won a court case arguing the first missed case was the fault of the testing authorities.
Latest
Lizzie Deignan on her first time riding Paris-Roubaix cobbles: ‘I’m happy with my skills, but physically it’s so demanding’
Lizzie Deignan said she’s comfortable with her abilities on the cobbles of Paris-Roubaix, but added she was surprised by how physically demanding they are.
-
How to watch Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2021: Live stream the first cobbled Classic of the season
The Classics are back, kicking off this weekend with Omloop Het Nieuwsblad - here’s how you can live stream the Flemish one-day race.
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Lizzie Deignan back to her best and 'delighted' with impressive 2020 season
After winning the WorldTour individual standings with three one victories the Brit is set for two more years at the top
By Owen Rogers •
-
Brennauer wins the overall as Balsamo sprints to final stage victory at the Ceratizit Challenge
The German played a perfect tactical game, defending her overall lead to repeat last year's win in the three-day Spanish stage race
By Owen Rogers •
-
Jolien D'hoore wins a thrilling edition of Ghent-Wevelgem women's race
D'hoore wins the battle of the Belgians, beating national champion Lotte Kopecky in the sprint from an 11-woman break
By Owen Rogers •
-
Lizzie Deignan 'raced on instinct' to take 'special' Liège-Bastogne-Liège victory
The Brit made her move early to distance the likes of Anna van der Breggen and Annemiek van Vleuten
By Jonny Long •
-
Lizzie Deignan wins Liège-Bastogne-Liège with a 30km solo move
Deignan holds off a determined challenge from Australian, Grace Brown to win by nine seconds.
By Owen Rogers •
-
Giro Rosa 2020: Trek-Segafredo win a tight team time trial
Elisa Longo Borghini took the overall lead of the 2020 Giro Rosa after Trek-Segafredo won the opening stage team time trial.
By Owen Rogers •
-
Here is the Great Britain women’s team for World Championships 2020 in Imola
The swiftly re-arranged World Championships are just a few weeks away and the Great Britain women’s team has been confirmed.
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Why a women’s Tour de France next year is a no-go
With a women's Tour de France all but certain, calls for it to happen in 2021 are wide of the mark, argues Owen Rogers
By Owen Rogers •