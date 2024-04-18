'I've missed races I was peaking for, but there's plenty of time to be ready': Lizzie Deignan says broken arm won't derail Olympic goals

Deignan set to lead GB team at Tour of Britain Women and target the overall win as she builds for Paris games

Lizzie Deignan
Deignan in action for GB at the Glasgow World Championships
(Image credit: Getty Images)
By Tom Thewlis
published

Lizzie Deignan says that a broken arm in April shouldn't derail her goals, ahead of the Paris Olympics this summer. 

The British rider sustained the first fracture of her career in a crash at the Tour of Flanders, which then saw her ruled out of Paris-Roubaix and all of the Ardennes Classics, races that she was hoping to peak for. 

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1