'I'll take time to recover then change direction': Lizzie Deignan looks to bounce back after suffering first fracture at Tour of Flanders

Lidl-Trek’s Lizzie Deignan is set for a spell out of action after suffering a broken arm at the Tour of Flanders on Sunday, and has said she will "change direction" when she bounces back.

Deignan explained on Instagram on Monday that the fracture marked her first of her entire professional career.

"So happy to be a part of Lidl-Trek’s brilliant classics campaign so far," she wrote. "Unfortunately that came crashing down yesterday when I broke my arm. I am lucky enough to say that after 15 years pro this is my first broken bone.

"It feels like I’ve been swimming against the tide recently so I will first take time to recover and then change my direction. Thanks for so many lovely concerned messages."

Lidl-Trek shared a brief update regarding the specifics of Deignan’s injury on Sunday afternoon which explained the full details of the fracture that she suffered.

"Lizzie Deignan’s tenth participation in the Ronde van Vlaanderen ended with a DNF and, unfortunately, in the worst possible way," the team wrote. "Involved in a crash in the early part of the race, with 145 km to go, Lizzie Deignan was forced to withdraw the race and taken to the nearby hospital for checks.

"Unfortunately, x-ray showed the fracture of the radial head of the right arm."

Lidl-Trek went on to win the Tour of Flanders through Elisa Longo Borghini. The win was the Italian's second at the Belgian Monument, and puts her in a select club with Deignan as winners of both Paris-Roubaix Femmes and De Ronde.

Deignan’s fracture will keep her out of Roubaix this Sunday - a race she famously won before - but the exact impact the injury will have on her schedule is currently unknown.

SD Worx-Protime’s Marlen Reusser was involved in the same crash and is set to undergo surgery on Tuesday to address some of the seroious injuries she suffered.

The Swiss rider suffered a fractured jaw and broken teeth in the incident as well as other injuries.

"The current Swiss champion underwent further examinations today at the Inselspital in Bern with the following diagnosis: in addition to the jaw, both ear canals and eight teeth are also broken. The 32-year-old will undergo surgery tomorrow, Tuesday, and will have to wear splints for around four weeks," read a statement from her team, SD Worx-Protime.

Reusser shared several images on Instagram of herself in hospital after the incident in which a deep cut was visible on her chin.

"I’m doing well and I’m in good spirits that I’ll soon be completely healthy again," she said.