'I'll take time to recover then change direction': Lizzie Deignan looks to bounce back after suffering first fracture at Tour of Flanders

Deignan broke her arm during early crash in Sunday's race

Lizzie Deignan
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Thewlis
By Tom Thewlis
published

Lidl-Trek’s Lizzie Deignan is set for a spell out of action after suffering a broken arm at the Tour of Flanders on Sunday, and has said she will "change direction" when she bounces back.

Deignan explained on Instagram on Monday that the fracture marked her first of her entire professional career. 

