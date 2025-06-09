'From a high I'll never forget to a low I never saw coming' - Tour of Britain Women stage winner Mara Roldan has surgery on fractured femur

Mara Roldan wins stage two of the Tour of Britain Women
Friday saw one of the moments of Mara Roldan's life, a Women's WorldTour stage win at the Tour of Britain Women in impressive circumstances. On Saturday, less than 24 hours later, the 21-year-old's race turned upside down in an instance in a crash which saw her break her femur.

Writing on Instagram the day after the incident, while she awaited surgery, the Canadian Picnic PostNL rider recounted her tumultuous weekend in Britain. On stage two, Roldan attacked with 11km to go to fly to victory, before stage three saw her crash in incredibly wet weather. Her team posted a photo on Sunday of Roldan smiling in her hospital bed.

